FAIRMONT — It’s only Scott Joliff’s second day settling into his new job as head of the city’s building inspection and code enforcement, but he is not new to the office having previously worked for the department 11 years ago.
“When I worked here last, there was only three inspectors in the department,” Jolliff said. “I was the building inspector. We had a deputy building inspector, a code enforcement officer and a secretary. To go from a group of three to a group of seven now, that's a huge expansion of the department.”
Jolliff’s background is in engineering. He holds degrees in civil and mechanical engineering from Fairmont State University, and a master's degree from West Virginia University in safety and environmental management. An opportunity with the city of Fairmont gave Jolliff his first professional experience.
He spent the next 13 years working as a building inspector in the department. Following his work in Fairmont, Jolliff went on to work for WVU as a facilities engineer for the engineering department. And now, he returns to his old stomping grounds in Fairmont to lead the team he used to be a part of.
The department oversees the construction of commercial and residential buildings, additions and remodeling within the city limits of Fairmont. They work closely with the city planner’s office to ensure zoning and other requirements are met. Shae Strait, head of the city planning department, said he considers the building inspector and city planner to be sister agencies.
“We’re very excited to have Scott come aboard with his expertise and help out with the collaborations between our two departments and the great work they do,” Strait said. “Keeping our citizens safe by making sure our buildings are up to code and that we have good rental housing and commercial properties as well.”
Demolishing dilapidated structures is another function of Jolliff’s office. He said the city council made it a priority to tear down some old structures throughout the city and clean up Fairmont. Jolliff wants to be careful of performing selective enforcement only, since blight exists throughout the city and takes different forms.
One challenge when dealing with blight is out of state property owners.
“You know, it's very hard to get somebody to come back in the state that owns blighted property that lives out of state,” Jolliff said. “It's hard to get an expedition of somebody back into our area for court hearings or anything like that.”
Jolliff said Fairmont is an older community. As such, inheritances such as homes pass onto siblings or children that may live out of state. While some inheritors might take care of a property they receive, others don’t. This can allow a property to sit and deteriorate until it becomes unsafe.
Demolition is only a part of what makes the city inspector’s office important. They ensure that new additions or structures are structurally sound and that necessities such as plumbing, HVAC and electrical are installed correctly. It’s especially important for fire safety systems, which need to work properly to stop a fire. Jolliff said it’s their responsibility to look out for the lives of Fairmont citizens.
City Manager Valerie Means sees his past experience as an asset.
“Part of his expertise is his familiarity with the city, albeit 10 years ago, but still he's very familiar with how the city runs,” she said. “So that learning curve is very short for him to get back caught up to where we are now.”
Means is particularly excited that Jolliff is a master certified code official. She said there’s maybe three or four in the entire state. The certification is a gold standard for proficiency in code management, and is given through the West Virginia Fire Marshal's Office. It’s a pretty big get for the city.
“That just goes to show how highly he's credentialed in that subject matter for that line of work for the city,” Means said. “So we're just thrilled to have someone so credentialed and so familiar with the city.”
