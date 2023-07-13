FAIRMONT — Mon Valley Habitat for Humanity is closer to breaking ground for new homes on Robinson Street.
Previously, the organization received $450,000 in grant money from the Federal Home Loan Bank in December of last year. They just finished their work in Kingwood and are ready to fully commit to the project in Fairmont.
“It will depend on how quickly we can pull permits and start construction,” Elaine M. McVay, executive director of Mon Valley Habitat for Humanity, said. “We are very eager to begin, because the sooner we start the quicker we can finish and have people actually taking ownership.”
The three homes will be three-bedroom, two-bath. They will be around 1,200 and 1,300 square feet in size. Before construction can begin, the lots need to be graded and paved first. McVay said all three homes will be built at the same time. The group also just finished a similar project in Preston County. It should take between nine months to a year to finish construction. Work should ideally begin sometime in late August or early September.
It’s Mon Valley Habitat for Humanity’s first project in Marion County. However, other Habitat for Humanity projects have been done here before. Preston County and Marion County merged with what was Mon County Habitat, to form Mon Valley Habitat for Humanity. The merger happened around 2017 or 2018.
The group helps individuals or families with housing, by building homes on lots purchased by the organization. In exchange for the group’s help, people give back by providing “sweat equity,” which can take the form of assisting with the construction of other homes. Less physically intensive forms of equity return are also available, such as performing office work or volunteering in the nonprofit’s thrift store.
Enrollees are also expected to attend financial literacy classes and be able to pay back on the home loan provided by Habitat for Humanity through a local bank. Families pay zero interest throughout the life of their loan. The local organization has built 63 houses with 300 people serving in some capacity.
“Anytime you can provide new housing in a community, it helps the area we are building in, specifically,” she said. “It’s an area that was really in need of new inventory. So it raises the value of homes in the area and provides stability.”
Most of the housing inventory in Marion County is older and in need of repair. It’s actually one of the older inventories in North Central West Virginia. Gia Deasy, Fairmont City council member for district 6, said that within her district, people face several challenges when it comes to housing. Older residents trying to keep their homes become frustrated by out of state landlords and dilapidated buildings.
Abandoned houses tend to be a magnet for drug activity. Young families who live in the properties are susceptible to renting unsafe homes to live in.
The city has been demolishing broken down buildings in order to clear blight. It’s one of the factors that Habitat for Humanity considered when choosing a spot for the new homes. McVay said they worked with the city to help identify a good place, ending up at Robinson Street due to the need for safe housing.
“I’m all about getting rid of the unsafe housing and the demolitions when appropriate,” Deasy said. “But now for that property to be reused and revitalized and into sensible reasonable safe housing? That’s exciting.”
City Manager Valerie Means said the city sold the Robinson lots to Habitat for Humanity. The city planner’s office assisted with selecting the location for the plots.
“Any new housing is always important for community and certainly in the city of Fairmont,” she said. “Market rate and affordable housing is always something that’s very important to us.”
With construction ready to ramp up, McVay is looking for donors and volunteers to help with the project. Deasy spoke to McVay at Tuesday’s city council meeting and the next day. She invited McVay to speak at the Fairmont Rotary Club.
One person who may be able to bring volunteers to help is council Vice President Josh Rice. He is a production worker at Novelis, an aluminum supplier in Fairmont. He put McVay into contact with the company’s human resources department to organize some volunteer opportunities for its employees.
“While I was park (board) president for the city they donated $75,000 to our parks. They do help out so kind of where I’ve told Elaine to get with Novelis,” he said.
McVay has applications for the houses already. She will be partnering with community groups to help find suitable tenants for the properties.
People who are interested in applying to be a homeowner can visit the Mon Valley website at MonValleyhfh.org, or email info@MonValleyhfh.org for more information.
