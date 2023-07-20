FAIRMONT — As he enters the first semester of his new role, Michael Davis — the new president at Fairmont State University — emphasized his first year will focus largely on transparency and communication.
Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, many colleges have been “going through this portion where they’re rebuilding in isolation, and we have to start talking to each other,” he said.
That’s why he took to a local Fairmont establishment, The Joe, to host his first off-campus Open Mike event Wednesday, a forum where he can chat openly with community members and hear what’s on their mind.
Going forward, Davis plans to host the meetings once per week in perpetuity. Three times a month the meetings will be held on campus, and once a month it will be held in the surrounding community, he added.
Davis arrived at Fairmont State after serving as chief of staff at James Madison University, where he directed strategic planning and institutional research and also oversaw presidential priorities.
Davis’s contract was formally approved on June 19, and he officially began July 1. Now, he’s been in Fairmont for just over two weeks, and is optimistic about his new position.
“I’m really excited,” Davis said. “There’s a lot of excitement about what could be coming next.”
Davis said that much of his first year as president will be devoted to learning about the school and its needs, so he can develop a strategic plan that makes effective and meaningful change on campus.
“We’re going to spend the fall sharing information with the community,” he said. “Then we’ll spend the spring having sessions with people who are experts in their areas, and finding ways to bring people together across areas.
“I’m going to tour every building on campus,” he added. “I’m going to meet with every department. I’m going to meet with lots of community organizations.”
Davis will also focus on student recruitment, noting that he is working toward a campus that is attractive to out-of-state and international students in light of the dwindling number of students enrolled at colleges within West Virginia.
Justine Bohan, associate director of retention initiatives at Fairmont State, attended the Open Mike event, and noted she is excited by Davis’s commitment to student engagement.
“His focus is really on student engagement and making sure students feel welcomed and like they belong,” she said. “Hearing our president say that is just music to our ears.”
Bohan emphasized that Davis’ willingness to hold events like the Open Mike demonstrate “the fact that he’s out in the community,” engaging with the people who call Fairmont home.
Keith Gipson, student success manager at Fairmont State, echoed Bohan’s excitement over Davis’s student-centric approach.
Gipson thinks Davis will bring positive change to the college, specifically by bringing in and retaining more students.
Maleri Tustin, manager at The Joe, said the Open Mike came to fruition after a Fairmont State administrator approached the establishment asking if it could host a public event welcoming the new president at the venue.
“Of course we said yes,” she said. “We were super excited for them to be here.”
Tustin emphasized the value of having Fairmont State faculty and students reach beyond the campus.
“I think it’s a great way to get students to be involved not only at the college but also in the community,” she said. “I think it’s awesome.”
