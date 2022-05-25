FAIRMONT — Six years in the making, Fairmont’s new Fire Station No. 2 is fully operational.
Wednesday morning, city officials gathered in the driveway of the new East Side fire station at 1020 Morgantown Ave. to cut the ribbon on the project that’s been in the works since 2016.
“Six years ago we began the effort. The city recognized we needed to replace the old station down the street,” Fairmont Fire Chief Ed Simmons said. “That old fire station saw 12 different fire chiefs in its 98 years.”
Fairmont Fire Station No. 2 was built in 1924 on Morgantown Avenue in East Side in what was once a fully residential area. It has operated 24 hours a day, seven days a week staffed by four firefighters and two engines for the last 98 years.
Now, modern equipment has outgrown the aging building and Simmons can hardly fit one engine in the garage let alone two. The space was slightly renovated in 1984, but it was just a bandage over the larger issues.
In March 2016, the city passed a $3.5 million budget item for the construction of a new station and Simmons began collaborating with Omni Associates and Veritas Contracting to build the station.
“The total cost was $3,066,921.79. That was a little less than two percent over budget and that’s unheard of,” Simmons said. “That’s thanks to the due diligence of the fire committee and everyone involved.”
Adam Rohaly, the chief architect on the fire station project, spoke at the ribbon cutting about the hurdles he and his team had to go through in planning the project.
Just as construction was getting off the ground, the COVID-19 pandemic struck. Supply chain issues and construction costs soared, yet the project remained within two percent of the target cost.
“There were 10 pounds we had to put in an eight or nine pound bag here,” Rohaly said. “Our goal was to create a building that fits in with the scale of the residential neighborhood but is still an obvious fire station.”
The facility is two stories tall and contains around 8,400 square-feet. Its façade with the central tower pays homage to the original Station No. 2 just down the street.
The city has not decided whether to convert the old structure to a new use or sell it to the public.
One of the primary goals of the new building was safety and Simmons and Rohaly made that a top priority. The set up at the old building had the bunk rooms above the garage, which caused a lot of cross-contamination and fumes to seep into the firefighter living spaces.
The new facility is designed with compartmentalization in mind. All entrances into the garage area are partitioned out with sealed doors and all equipment is stored in a decontamination area adjacent to the garage.
The station is also constructed with the intention of lasting at least 100 years, the main construction material is brick and stone and most of the cabinetry is metal and state-of-the-art.
Fairmont Mayor Tom Mainella was on the city council that approved the initial budget for Fire Station No. 2, and now as mayor, he said the project is a testament to the vision of the people behind the scenes.
“The true vision for things like this comes from the managers and administrators. The city managers, the city attorneys, and the fire chiefs,” Mainella said. “They’re the ones who think of things like this and do all the work then it takes [city council] 20 minutes to approve it so really they should get all the credit, because they have the foresight and hats off to them for everything they do.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.