FAIRMONT — The Marion County Senior Center has a new American flag courtesy of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 629.
David Tucker, a volunteer at the senior center and veteran, presented the flag Tuesday and a certificate of appreciation to the senior center board committee and some residents, after serving lunch to residents.
"The members of VFW Post 629 in Fairmont, West Virginia wish to honor the Marion County Senior Center for the compassionate and invaluable service you’ve given to the senior citizens of Marion County, many of whom are veterans," Tucker said.
In his role as a volunteer, Tucker helps serve food and pack some of the almost 150 home delivery orders that are sent out from the center daily, according to executive director Debbie Harvey.
"I’m thrilled and I'm honored that we were recognized today with our certificate and with a new flag," Harvey said.
Tucker gave a short speech before presenting the certificate and the flag was put up.
"We live in a society where so many people are selfish and takers and in my time working here, I’ve been blessed to know so many people who are selfless and givers. The people who work here, you all do such great service to help the elderly and less fortunate from delivering meals to having bingo games and line dancing to the medical care you give," Tucker said.
After the speech, George Levitsky, general manager of Fairmont-Marion County Transit Authority and senior center board member, replaced the old flag with the new flag, while fellow veteran Ivan Austin and Tucker assisted.
Tucker said he had noticed that, over the winter, the flag had become faded and Harvey agreed.
"It feels great. It looks so much better. You don’t realize how out of shape and how faded the old one is until it’s next to the brand new one," Harvey said.
