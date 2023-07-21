FAIRMONT — Coal built West Virginia, however, while the information revolution steamrolls through traditional forms of work, the High Tech Foundation searches for ways to keep the state competitive into the 21st century.
“Our workforce has ranked 50 in educational attainment for nearly 60 years,” Jim Estep, president and CEO of the High Technology Foundation, said. “And that’s problematic because if you look at the growth over the last 50 years around the country, the biggest growth has come into knowledge. So we have been at the bottom of the pack, because we did not have the components in place for us to be able to participate.”
On Thursday, the foundation announced it would work with the Microsoft TechSpark program to meet its goal of diversifying the state’s economy. Estep said he’s thrilled that Microsoft is bringing the power of the corporation to help all 50 states with economic development.
Microsoft launched the TechSpark program in 2017. Calling it a “civic program to foster economic opportunity for all Americans,” the program focuses on four key areas — digital access, computer science education, digital skills and digital transformation. Estep said that, according to the textbook Microsoft uses for TechSpark, they pick one entity in each state that they will collaborate with, in order to make sure their resources make it into the state.
“Since we launched TechSpark in 2017, we’ve helped communities secure more than $125 million in funding and helped create thousands of jobs,” Kate Behncken, corporate vice president of Microsoft Philanthropies, said in a press release. “By expanding TechSpark to all 50 states, we hope to continue our hyperlocal, partner-driven work to help communities realize the potential of technology and foster greater economic opportunity.”
The High Tech Foundation already had an existing relationship with Microsoft prior to the TechSpark program.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has many of their primary satellite ground operations at the tech park. The enormous amount of weather and climate data that NOAA collects requires a lot of computer power to process effectively. Interfacing with the data to work with it is also challenging, which is why the park has used the cloud platforms that Microsoft, Google and Amazon own to help them manage the data they get. It was from these preexisting projects that Microsoft and the High Tech Foundation learned to work together.
However, finding people who can work on some of the most advanced hardware and software in the world is a challenge when there aren’t many opportunities for talent to chase in the state.
“You know, we’ve had one of the most epic brain drains of any state over the last 50 years,” Estep said. “Once the coal industry started dropping it really exposed that. We lost a whole congressional seat because of it.”
The brain drain had adverse effects on the state’s economy, but it also broke up families as college graduates went to other parts of the country to pursue opportunities.
“It really just, it all comes back to the fact that we did not give adequate attention to diversifying our economy and recognizing the critical growth in the knowledge sector,” Estep said. “We did not do it. For whatever reason, we failed. And now we’re last and we’re digging out of the hole and trying to creatively propel ourselves to the front of the pack.”
John Deskins, assistant dean for outreach and engagement at WVU and an associate professor in economics, said that one of the state’s priorities should be to find and develop key opportunities to keep those who are younger, better educated and skilled here. Only then will there be a strong economic foundation for the state to grow in prosperity over the long term.
What sets the High Technology Foundation apart from other attempts to revitalize the state’s economy is its focus on the knowledge economy, Deskins said. However, there are certain factors that make that project challenging.
“Part of the problem is that West Virginia just has no big cities. It has no larger metropolitan areas where those types of businesses and industries tend to cluster,” Deskins said. “We do have a few areas that are relatively large and that are doing well, have positive momentum. North Central West Virginia being one of those few areas.”
Despite the hurdles, Estep is optimistic that West Virginia could rise to the challenge of joining the nation’s high tech hubs. The large amount of data that NOAA produces requires analytical techniques capable of working with that data in a cloud platform. The work on those techniques alone could be revolutionary, and it’s all right here in Fairmont, a relatively rural area. By working with Microsoft, Estep hopes to eventually institute training programs that go all the way from kindergarten, high school and finally the university setting. He thinks that could position West Virginia to become a leader in data sciences and analytics.
“I always kind of jokingly say, you know, we’re moving folks from coal miners to data miners,” Estep said. “And so, I think that this has the potential to position West Virginia to be a national leader and one of the most crucial digital industries in the nation.”
