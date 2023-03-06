FAIRMONT — There was a point in last five years when Jonna Spatafore almost had given up hope that the Marion County Humane Society would ever have a new animal shelter.
The old 3,000-square-foot concrete block shelter built in 1978 was poorly-insulated, in what seemed like constant need of repair and the power and propane bills were unsustainable for the nonprofit that relies on donations to function and help stray animals find loving homes.
In September 2021, Society past president and current board member Christina Mickey and Society Director Spatafore made a plea to the Marion County Commission to request $1.4 million in county funds to build their new facility.
“The average cost to run the shelter is $250,000 a year,” Mickey said at the county commission meeting. “Our intake is around 400 to 500 Marion County animals every year — and this is just animals in Marion County. We pay about $75,000 a year in vet services. And we apply to every grant we can. Through grants we receive, 500 to 800 animals are spayed or neutered every year.”
They were hoping, at the time, to get county funds to match with funds from a few donor estates that had been bequeathed to the humane society. Despite not getting their request, they moved forward.
So, in April 2022, the Society launched its "Raise the Woof" fundraising campaign to kick start donations from the community. With the building plans drawn up and ready to go, two months later, they made the tough decision to demolish the old building and begin construction on a new 12,000-square-foot facility that is on track to open in the coming month.
"We're 90-to-95% complete," Spatafore said in a recent interview with The Times West Virginian.
Coming in with a price tag of $2 million, up from the original estimate of $1.75 million, the shelter is being built to last 50-to-60 years.
“We want to keep taking care of the animals that are neglected and abused and not taken care of ...that’s why we have this place," Spatafore said. "That’s why we worked so hard to get this was because we couldn’t where we were at because it was just falling down around us.
“We want this place to be here forever to take care of the animals in Marion County.”
One of the issues slowing down completion of the building is a pump that will operate the building's sprinkler system. The pump is currently on back-order.
“One thing we insisted on was a sprinkler system and there was the question — when we asked for help funding the building — well, why do you need a sprinkler system?
"No. 1, we have animals here and if there’s a fire, they have to be taken care of. No, 2, not one of my staff would run out of here in the event of a fire. They would be opening kennels. They would be letting cats out the door," Spatafore said.
Spatafore said once the pump is installed and the sprinkler system passes inspection by the state fire marshal, then moving day will be the next step.
When the facility is completed and open to the public, the pet adoption experience is going to be enhanced greatly.
Future pet owners will enter the waiting area where they will be greeted by staff. On both sides of the waiting area are adoption rooms with plate glass observation windows — one for cats on the left and one for dogs on the right.
“You come in here, we bring the dog in, and shut the door. You get to hang out with them to see how it’s going to work, to actually spend some time with them,” Spatafore said.
Being four times larger than the old shelter, pets are going to get an enhanced experience as well. Both the cat wing and dog wing have exam rooms, storage areas and other special rooms.
Both wings also have isolation rooms complete with negative air pressure similar to medical facilities for people.
“Which means that, when you open this door and walk out, any possible germs because a lot of cat viruses are aerosol … so that nothing in here gets out an infects the other animals," Spatafore said.
The building will be powered by solar panels, which are in the process of being installed by Huntington, W.Va.-based Solar Holler. In a previous interview Mickey explained how the solar project is being funded through grants, tax credits and a donor.
“We had a gentleman, in honor of his mother and an animal lover and looking for green projects through New York, invested $25,000 in our solar project,” Mickey said. “And then, we received funding from the Solar Finance Fund, which is a grant and we’re also, due to the [Inflation Reduction Act] that was just passed, we’re going to receive an additional 30% rebate on the project with the new IRA, so we’re grateful that that project is pretty well paid for.”
Despite getting donations from different estates, the Marion County Humane Society will still need financial help from the community going forward, Spatafore said. The nonprofit had to get bank financing to fund construction.
“We need money. We need money to pay the loan on this place, to pay our employees, to pay our utilities monthly and to help these animals because, unfortunately, we have to keep it open. We have to keep the lights on.”
The Society is also still offering naming opportunities for the new building. For example, last May, students, parents, faculty and staff at East Fairmont Middle School pulled together for a fundraiser where they donated $5,000 to name the "East Fairmont Middle School Faculty, Students and Staff Blanket Room" in the new shelter.
“Our community takes care of us. If I need something, I get it. We put it out there and we get it.”
To learn more about naming opportunities, call the Marion County Humane Society at 304-366-5391 or go to the Facebook page.
