FAIRMONT — The Feast of the Seven Fishes Festival will go on this year no matter what the health and safety guidelines for COVID-19 and social distancing require in November.
Tim Liebrecht, executive director of Main Street Fairmont, the organization that puts on the downtown event, said his committee is actively planning to have a safe Feast because the event is such an important tradition for the people of Fairmont.
"We are not canceling the Feast of the Seven fishes, absent an act of God or [Gov.] Jim Justice," Liebrecht said. "We are working really hard, we're working on a plan right now... If Justice moves that number of allowable people at an event up to 100, that will give us the green light."
Liebrecht presented the Main Street board of directors with the organization's annual report during a meeting on Thursday. Liebrecht told the board Main Street has fared well despite the pandemic making it more difficult to conduct business than ever.
Among the advancements is Main Street's social media presence, which Liebrecht said has improved the organization's reach.
"Social media has been key to our unprecedented social media growth over the past six months, Liebrecht said. "We have engaged thousands, literally thousands of people over the last couple months."
While Liebrecht's report led the meeting with a review mainly of this year, Joel Dugan, chair of the Department of Art, Architecture and Design at Fairmont State University, gave a report that looks to the future of Fairmont. After creating a mural at Palatine Park portraying the luminaries of Marion County, Dugan's next project will be an interpretation of the 2018 film "The Feast of the Seven Fishes," which will be on Monroe Street where the annual festival takes place.
"We're looking for a mural that is going to work down there on that wall," Dugan said. "What we think to be the center of the table for where the Feast of the Seven Fishes typically takes place."
The sketch Dugan made depicts characters from the Robert Tinnell film of the same name who are sitting around a table preparing to eat the foods in the feast.
Dugan said he he worked with Tinnell to produce multiple renderings inspired by scenes from the movie. He wants to paint the renderings in different Marion County locations where the film was shot.
"We need something where everybody feels like they have some type of a win," Dugan said. "So we talked about this idea of like cinematic tourism... We've got cinematic landmarks that we have established in the town. We can actually create some type of a section or map that would bring them to those spaces."
Dugan said his mission for the mural is to make it a destination that reflects the energy of the people of Fairmont. He wants it to be interactive so guests and residents can imagine or even place themselves within the scene for photos, so he is making it to be eye-level with young people.
"I think what's really important is the gathering," Dugan said. "Two young people are talking about their journeys, and often talking about those things that maybe they're made fun of because they are a tradition inside their own family... But in the end, it's just the energy inside that room that is just so dynamic."
And while the scenes Dugan plans to create are not exactly the same as what is shown on the movie screen, he said they are interpretations meant to somewhat expand the world of the film.
"What we're going to say is essentially everything inside of this image is original to the film," Dugan said. "Have I taken them and collaged them in different ways? Yes. But it is authentic to that film, and to the resources that the film created."
Dugan is collaborating with the City of Fairmont to make the project possible. The members of Main Street voted to allot up to a $4,000 contribution to the project, to help pay for the materials necessary to create the art pieces.
Liebrecht said although the pandemic created troubles for many nonprofits, initiatives through Main Street such as the Hometown Saturdays and the new light banner project helped make the organization successful in 2020.
"We have had quite a year," Liebrecht said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.