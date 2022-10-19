FAIRMONT — V & W Electric Supply celebrated a birthday and new ownership at a ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday afternoon.
V & W Electric Supply President Jarred Rogers turned 36 and at the beginning of October, V & W Electric Supply Vice President Josh Corwin joined Rogers in purchasing the company. They celebrated becoming owners at the ribbon cutting with friends, family, community members and members of the Marion County Chamber of Commerce.
Rogers and Corwin said they are excited to show people they have more products than just electrical supplies and to develop the store into one that has a little more online. They offer a variety of paints, construction, hardware and plumbing supplies, among other things.
“We just carry a larger variety of products and not a lot of people know that, so we want to get them in here to show them what we actually have and help their needs,” Corwin said.
They also work with electrical contractors and some plumbing contractors. The contractors get their materials for projects at V & W Electrical Supply where Rogers and Corwin will load their trucks in the morning and send them on their way. But, they are hoping to make the contractor buying process easier in the future. They said they are thankful for their contractors and current customers and are looking forward to meeting new ones and expanding.
“Today we’re just letting everyone know what we have, thanking our customers that have stayed loyal to us and trying to bring in more customers and show them what we have,” Corwin said.
Rogers agreed.
“We want to keep everyone happy and try to do our best to help everyone,” Rogers said.
At the ribbon cutting ceremony, they gave away $450 in gift certificates and plan to offer some promotions during the holiday season and in the spring.
The Marion County Chamber of Commerce is excited for the new ownership and to have another ribbon cutting in the county.
“We’ve had a banner year for ribbon cuttings for this year and we have a few more to go. So, we’ve exceeded all of our expectations and this is more than we’ve ever had in a single year. We’re excited because it says a lot about Marion County and the growing business community,” President of the Marion County Chamber of Commerce Tina Shaw said.
Shaw said that V & W Electric Supply has been a family-owned business for years. She said she is happy that the ownership is being transferred to locals.
“The unique thing about V & W Electric Supply is that is was a family-owned business. He (the previous owner) could have closed, he could have sold it to an out of state company, but other local business people are purchasing it. So, it’s wonderful,” Shaw said.
V & W Electric Supply is located at 1517 Fairmont Ave. They are open Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information call V & W Electrical Supply at 304-366-0711.
