FAIRMONT — Marion County teens prospects just got a little brighter.
While some teens may be planning to head off to college after high school graduation or some may be thinking they’ll help their parents with their business. And while teens have more options than years past, youth often don’t spend a lot of time thinking about their future.
A new organization called Take 2 Educational Development Center recently opened to help teens do some career exploration before jumping into a career or educational path with little thought.
“We are here to help teenagers further their education, or help them figure out what careers they want after they graduate from high school,” Program Coordinator Sherry Radcliffe said.
And the program costs nothing for parents or students.
For starters, teens can bring their homework to the center and complete their assignments while eating a hot meal. During the week, Take 2 will be opened from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. Weekend hours will vary, but will be posted on the organization’s Facebook page.
“We will work with them on their homework, college prep, looking for scholarships — anything to will help them get through high school,” Radcliffe said. “But it is for high school students only.”
The center is the brainchild of Sherry Kinder, who recently accepted a position with the Marion County Family Resource Network, and has been the executive director at Reset Inc. in Fairmont. Kinder was approached by a local property owner who asked her if she was interested in leasing the building at 338 Locust Ave.
At first Kinder wasn’t sure, but it didn’t take long for her to realize that this would be a perfect opportunity to extend youth services for students of Marion County.
As the idea took shape, Kinder hired Radcliffe to oversee the program. But they were still working out the specifics.
“Once we started talking, [Kinder] said we need something for high school students because there is nothing in Marion County like this,” Radcliffe said.
“Once you get to middle school, things pretty much stop for you. There’s no recreation unless you go to a basketball game or a football game, and there’s no place for teenagers to go to get the advanced help they need,” Radcliffe said.
“We’re here to help them with anything they need for life skills,” Take 2 Assistant Coordinator Howard Brooks said. “Anything that’s going to help them get through high school and get to college, or whatever they plan to do.”
Students can research colleges or technical schools. They will be able to learn how to apply to college, if that’s what they want, or how to land a good job. It’s a resource center, but it’s designed specifically for teenagers’ needs. They can also receive tutoring free of charge.
“We wanted to design it so they would have everything they need,” Brooks said. “There are certain things that they’re probably lacking, and at college, they expect you to know these things.”
It’s not a classroom, and it’s not a church. It’s an inviting place staffed by people who care about Marion County youth.
But it’s not all studying.
“Kids can come here and watch high school football games or college games,” Radcliffe said. “We’ve got a big TV — we can project it on the wall. Some kids don’t have a place to watch the games in a safe or drug-free or positive environment.
“We’re still coming up with ideas,” Radcliffe said. “We’re going to do different things throughout the week. Of course, they can come any day and do their homework, but we’ll have a day when someone from Fairmont State will talk to them about going to college — what it takes to get there, the paperwork, the steps to prepare to go to college.”
The important thing, Radcliffe said, is that teenagers know they will be welcomed at the center.
“They can be from any high school,” Radcliffe said. “Fairmont Senior, North Marion, East Fairmont.”
Like so many people, Radcliffe’s life changed when the pandemic hit. In her previous work, she was a job trainer for physically and mentally disabled adults so they could “go and work in the community, just like us,” Radcliffe said.
“I’d been doing it for the last 10 years or so. When the pandemic hit, it closed us down. Then when we opened back up, everything was changed. It was different from what I was used to,” Radcliffe said.
She learned about Kinder’s plans for the center, and applied for the job as program coordinator since it was similar to what she had been doing. At first, Radcliffe wasn’t sure how she would like working with kids, “but when I came aboard, it was nice,” she said.
It is with her principle that “everyone has the right to live the life they want to live,” that Radcliffe plans to help teenagers make choices they will be happy with as they grow older.
“We’ll even work with their families,” Radcliffe said. “If the family doesn’t know where to begin when it comes to college, they can come in and sit down with Mr. Brooks or someone from one of the colleges, and get all the information they need.”
Other topics they plan to tackle include teen gambling and money management.
The name Take 2 is derived from Kinder’s first after-school program, Reset. “It’s the second part of the Reset program for the Rising Stars,” Brooks said. “It’s like the second location.”
Brooks has a long history of serving Marion County youth. Earlier in his career, Brooks taught at the famous Carl Sandburg High School in Chicago. With a background in psychology and education, Brooks brings a big heart and a teacher’s insight to the center.
