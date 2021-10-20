FAIRMONT — This Saturday, Oct. 23, Windmill Park will host fun and festivities aimed at informing the community about the dangers of COVID-19.
The Dunbar School Foundation’s Stop the Outbreak of the Pandemic Program wants the underserved communities in North Central West Virginia to know about the importance of COVID testing and the benefits of the COVID vaccinations.
The STOP Program’s efforts will culminate this Saturday at Windmill Park with the “Return to the Dish” Fall Soul-Festival.
“This fall festival is truly exciting and unlike anything that has been held at Windmill Park or in the African-American community in decades,” Chief Operating Officer of STOP Tiffany Walker Samuels said.
The event will have vendors, games, free food, live music and attractions such as a Ferris Wheel and hot air balloon rides. Local churches will be providing free hot dogs, hamburgers and soda.
Proof of a negative COVID test from the prior week will be required for admission. STOP will conduct free drive-thru testing at Morning Star Baptist Church today, Oct. 20, from 4-8 p.m.
There will be a limited number of rapid tests at the entrance of the event, but it is recommended to arrive with a valid negative test, a requirement regardless of vaccination status.
“Even though you’re vaccinated you can still be COVID positive,” Walker Samuels said. “We want to make sure everyone that comes out is safe and can enjoy the event. This opens it up to our elders and anyone with a compromised health condition.”
STOP CEO Romelia Hodges, of Fairmont, said the event is to inform the community about the program and also about the importance of the vaccine and regular testing.
“This is more so an awareness event... to tell the community, ‘we are here and we’ve been here all along,’” Hodges said. “But now we’re here in an official capacity to provide COVID-19 services right here in the heart of... the community.”
Hodges and Walker Samuels teamed up with the Dunbar School Foundation to create an outreach program to fight the disinformation about COVID that was, and still is, quickly circulating throughout the Black community.
With a $1.2 million grant from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, STOP was created to help underserved communities in Harrison, Marion and Monongalia counties.
“It became important and a passion [of mine] that we had identified that there was a problem within the African-American community,” Hodges said. “This problem wasn’t just in [Harrison, Marion and Monongalia] counties, but statewide.”
Health officials understand there is a deep-root mistrust of the medical community, which is reflected in the low number of Black resident who have been vaccinated for COVID-19. According to DHHR data, only 2.8% of the Black community in Marion County have been fully vaccinated.
The program’s solution is to offer free vaccinations and tests to members of the community out of the cafeteria inside the old Dunbar school building.
But Hodges and Walker Samuels have gone beyond just providing clinical assistance and have entered into the communities to fight disinformation.
“We have a team of community health workers that go out and speak to people about the importance of the COVID-19 vaccine,” Walker Samuels said. “We do homebound testing and vaccinations for people who have mobility issues or transportation issues.”
While the heart of the program is to reach out and help minority populations, the STOP Program’s medical team offers their COVID services free of charge to anyone who comes through their doors, no matter their race or background.
Houston Richardson, president of the Dunbar School Foundation, said the STOP Program’s work is an example of the type of services minority communities need desperately right now.
“We are still in the middle of a pandemic — people are dying, people are getting sick and people don’t follow instructions,” Richardson said. “You just can’t go around saying the vaccine does not help, because it does help.”
In West Virginia, according to the DHHR, only 43% of African-Americans have received just one dose of the vaccine, and only 37% are fully vaccinated.
Organizers still have vendor slots available and are also in need of volunteers. To find out more information, contact Jennifer Troutman at jennifer.troutman@dsfstop.org.
