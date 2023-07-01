MORGANTOWN — A new treatment for emphysema is coming to West Virginia. The Zephyr Valve, a treatment classified a medical breakthrough by the Food and Drug Administration, will be offered by WVU Medicine.
“West Virginia has the highest number of patients with COPD,” WVU Medicine Pulmonologist Dr. Sunil Sharma said. “So we not only have the highest prevalence of COPD, we have the highest death rate because of COPD, and the highest rate of hospitalization. It’s a major issue in West Virginia.”
Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary disease is so relentless it can severely debilitate a patient to the point where a shower takes too much effort to breath. Patients with the disease have lungs so damaged that significant portions can’t transfer oxygen to the bloodstream. Trapped air in these damaged portions of the lung also press down on healthier lung parts, leading to shortness of breath.
Traditionally the only ways to treat COPD has been with inhalers or surgically removing large portions of a damaged lung. However, this new tool will enable doctors to improve their patient’s ability to breathe.
“There hasn’t been a whole lot of advancements in COPD treatments recently,” Dr. Sohini Ghosh, a pulmonary specialist at the Allegheny Health Network, said. “The mainstay has been removing folks from their exposure that caused it, inhalers, or pulmonary rehab. But outside of severe things like a lung transplant, there haven’t been many advances in treatment.”
The Zephyr Valve treats COPD through a noninvasive surgical procedure. Using a fiber optic scope with a camera attached at the end, doctors can impact a one-way valve that lets trapped air out of the lung, enabling the patient to regain some lung function. Up to three or four valves are placed during the procedure.
The procedure isn’t a magic bullet. Dr. Ghosh said that it doesn’t take the place of other forms of treatment and not every patient is eligible. Patients must have severe COPD and meet certain criteria that will give doctors confidence that the valves will be helpful.
Dr. Ghost has had patients who say the procedure is life altering while other patients weren’t helped much by the treatment. The range of outcomes can vary, she said. Two thirds to three quarters of patients who are eligible benefit from it.
Some complications for the procedure do exist. Since the lungs of COPD patients are already severely weakened, one common problem is a lung can collapse. This can lead to significant shortness of breath and requires another procedure to re-inflate the lung. Up to a third of patients end up with this complication. However, as the technique improves, that complication happens less frequently.
West Virginia had the highest rate of smoking in the country in 2022, with roughly 24% of the population smoking. This has been the main cause of the state’s high COPD rates. Other factors include coal miner exposure to dust pollution. Vaping also contributes.
The valve received approval from the FDA in 2018, however, it’s taken time to build the medical infrastructure that hospitals need in order to widely offer the procedure. WVU Medicine has an advanced COPD clinic that has already been operational for several years. Although some additional training in the procedure is needed, the center is ready to begin treatments this month.
Dr. Sharma said big medical centers, such as Johns Hopkins, are doing anywhere between one or two per week.
Donna Grable, a Pennsylvania resident who underwent the procedure due to her severe emphysema, still has to use oxygen. But the amount she uses is much less than before getting the Zephyr valve.
“I can remember coming out of the anesthesia, sitting there, the first thing I did was take a nice deep breath,” Grable said in a news release. “And I thought, ‘Oh my god. My goodness, is this fantastic.’”
