WHITE HALL — After two days of operation, including a soft opening Wednesday, Marion County’s first medical cannabis dispensary held a grand opening celebration on Friday.
NewLeaf Express is located in the professional building on the north side of Colasessano’s Pizza at 161 Middletown Circle, Suite 2.
“The reception has been very positive, a lot of people have found us without much advertising. There has been a lot of support for us and medical cannabis in the county,” Owner Greg Kennedy said.
Kennedy purchased licenses for five medical cannabis dispensaries in West Virginia and the White Hall location is his third location. The company’s flagship location is in Martinsburg and its second location is in Morgantown.
The state of West Virginia passed the Medical Cannabis Act in 2018 to allow alternative treatment options for those who are living with severe medical conditions. While NewLeaf Express is the first dispensary in Marion County, it won’t be the last. The Riverside Dispensary along Merchant Street in Fairmont’s East Side has been sitting waiting to go, but has not opened for patient care.
Kennedy said he is not dissuaded by their detractors and want others to realize they are offering a form of medication to people to cope with chronic health conditions. Manager Mara Stalnaker wants people to know that medical cannabis is not meant for recreational use, it is intended to provide a better quality of life for patients.
On Friday, the dispensary had help from staff at Releaf Specialists to assist patients through the medical cannabis patient approval process. The office has a waiting room as well as a consultation room where patients can speak with a NewLeaf employee to determine what products will best suit their needs.
“They sit down with a doctor and they review your qualifications to seek this form of treatment,” Stalnaker said. “Once the paperwork is completed the patient submits to the Office of Medical Cannabis. The turn around period for a decision is approximately three weeks.”
Patients can also complete the application online.
According to Kennedy, medical cannabis has a wide range of applications when treating health problems.
The state of West Virginia has a codified list of conditions that can be treated by cannabis.
According to the West Virginia law that created the medical cannabis program, “Patients may qualify for medical cannabis if they have a terminal illness or if they suffer from cancer, HIV/AIDS, ALS, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis, spinal cord damage, epilepsy, neuropathies, Huntington’s disease, Crohn’s disease, post-traumatic stress disorder, intractable seizures, sickle cell anemia, or severe chronic or intractable pain.”
Kennedy and Stalnaker hope to be fully stocked with product within the coming weeks to offer the largest selection of medical cannabis in the area.
“We do not package or grow anything here, it all comes from our distributors,” she said.
West Virginia law requires strict adherence to security procedures for all cannabis dispensaries. All dispensaries in the state must comply with the requirements. Patient and product safety is also top-of-mind for NewLeaf staff.
“We do not know when deliveries are going to arrive until the night before. A log must be maintained and delivery must take place through a locked gate,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.