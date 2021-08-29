FAIRMONT — Over the course of last year’s pandemic — and early this year — animal shelters around the country reported an increase in adoptions. Some shelters even posted photos of empty kennels on Facebook with enthusiastic comments about the sense of relief knowing every homeless animal had been placed with a “forever home.”
The age of human responsibility and compassion for animals has come to a halt. It was nice while it lasted.
A Fairmont resident posted on Facebook that she was giving away her 27 dogs.
Marion County Humane Society Manager Jonna Spatafore was notified when volunteers saw the post on a Fairmont community Facebook page.
“I was notified Thursday evening,” Spatafore said. “There were too many dogs at this home — I think the person was getting evicted — there were 27 dogs and they were giving them away on Facebook.”
“Someone messaged me about it, so I started messaging animal control right away.”
“They [animal control] had already been out there earlier that day and had contacted me. They said, ‘There’s a lady who has a bunch of dogs and three of them seem to have some health problems. Will you take them?’ and I said sure, we’ll get them in and we’ll vet them.”
Spatafore put the two events together and guessed that they connected. She contacted animal control and learned that, yes, the three dogs they mentioned to her were among the larger group of 27 that had been posted on social media.
“I knew that we were looking at an entirely different situation,” Spatafore said. “When they got out there Friday morning, there were only nine dogs left.”
Of the 18 dogs that were snatched up by people who wanted a free dog, there’s no way of knowing their condition.
“My first thought is are they going to be taken care of? I worry because they’re probably not spayed or neutered,” Spatafore said. “I worry that someone went and got this cute dog, and they’re going to take it home and it might not be what they wanted, so it could get dumped or passed off onto someone else.”
In Marion County, as with shelters around the country, the build-up of homeless pets has already begun, and MCHS is reaching capacity. As a no-kill shelter, MCHS will take animals in a situation like this, even if there’s not enough space.
“Our kennels are full,” Spatafore said. “We had to do some rearranging — and we would have taken all of them if we had to — but they’re safe, so it’s working out OK.”
The first thing to do, Spatafore said, is to give the dogs time to calm down and get used to their new surroundings.
“They’re really cute,” Spatafore said, “but they’re terrified. I can’t even tell which are girls and which are boys. They’re scared to death. We got them into the kennels, and gave them food and water. We’re giving them the weekend to decompress. They’re not feral, but they’re timid, they hide. You can tell they’re not used to people.”
“The ones that need vetting, we’ll get them in to be seen and taken care of by the vet,” Spatafore said. “Then, hopefully, we can start working with them.”
Spatafore said the dogs are definitely adoptable once they see the doctor and are socialized.
“These dogs didn’t really have much one on one time with people. Whoever adopts them down the line will have to be willing to work with them. But, yes, they are adoptable,” she said.
When the time is right, the Humane Society will make the dogs available for a $175 adoption fee. There are specials occasionally, but Spatafore said that most people don’t realize the costs of caring for animals at a shelter.
“We hear a lot of, ‘Why do you charge so much?’ Well, we charge $175 to adopt a dog. They’re spayed or neutered, they’re microchipped, they’re heartworm tested, they’re lyme tested, they’ve been given distemper, parvo, rabies and bordetella [vaccines]. They’re put on once a month heartworm preventative, flea preventative, and their stools samples are checked, and they are dewormed.”
“Each dog coming into the facility probably costs us at least $400,” Spatafore said. “And that’s our cost. That’s not the average person’s cost because we have arrangements with the vet. So, you’re probably going to pay more.”
Spatafore said the average person will spend more than $175 for the services that are covered when they adopt from MCHS.
“We lose money on every one of them but we want them to have good homes, so that’s OK,” she said.
It can cost anywhere from $215 to $305 to neuter a male cat. The price for male dogs is higher, and the cost for spaying a female dog or cat, more still.
The Humane Society provides vouchers for spaying and neutering to pet owners through annual grants, but the grant money runs out long before the needs do. Without funding from the county, MCHS is dependent on these grants, as well as donations and assistance from volunteers.
“The vouchers cover the full cost for spaying or neutering,” Spatafore said. “But we’re out of money. We fund it [spay or neuter] fully, and we always run out of money. We probably have at least 150 applications for the spay/neuter program that came in after we ran out of money, and we will continue to get applications, but we don’t have the money, and we won’t until January.”
In addition to better funding for spay/neuter programs, Spatafore would like to see stricter laws for animal cruelty offenders. She said until West Virginia updates its laws to have more bite, offenders can often get away with animal cruelty charges by paying a small fine.
“Our laws in West Virginia are 100 years behind the times,” Spatafore said. “In West Virginia, ‘adequate shelter’ can be living under a trailer. Adequate shelter can be a box with three sides. It doesn’t matter what those sides are made of.”
Because animal control has only two officers, there’s little chance that strict enforcement can take place, even if the laws were tougher on cruelty cases. In the meantime, Spatafore said there are volunteers throughout the county who are quick to report any signs of animal abuse.
“In a perfect world, dogs wouldn’t be kept on chains,” Spatafore said. “They wouldn’t be kept in boxes or chained up outside. That would be a perfect world. I would love to see that.”
