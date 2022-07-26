MORGANTOWN — Area coal miners who have been exposed to coal or silica dust have a chance to get free, confidential black lung screenings beginning today in Morgantown.
The National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health is offering black lung screenings July 26-27 from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. through its mobile testing unit at Mylan Park at 500 Mylan Park Lane. No appointment is necessary.
The screenings provide early detection of black lung disease, a serious but preventable disease in coal miners caused by breathing coal mine dust. Participation provides coal miners with a free screening and a confidential report on their lung health.
All coal miners — current, former, underground, surface, and those under contract — are welcome to participate.
Screenings will take approximately 15 minutes and will include a work history and respiratory questionnaire, a chest x-ray and blood pressure screening. Each miner will be provided their results which, by law, are confidential. Individual medical information and test results are protected health information and not publicly disclosed.
“Black lung disease can occur in miners who work in mines of all sizes,” NIOSH Director Dr. John Howard said. “Early detection of black lung disease allows underground, surface and contract miners to take the steps needed to keep it from progressing to severe lung disease.”
Black lung disease is caused by the repeated inhalation of coal and silica dust, and is progressive, incurable, life-changing, and fatal, according to a report from the University of New Hampshire Carsey School of Public Policy.
Cases of black lung dropped significantly in the U.S. after passage of the Coal Mine Health and Safety Act of 1969.
"However, the disease became resurgent in the United States in the early 2000s, and it is back in central Appalachia at unprecedented levels," states the UNH report titled "‘Outlaw Operators:’ Prevention Failures and the Resurgence of Black Lung in Central Appalachia."
The report states, that in 2020, 20.6 percent of long-tenure coal miners who were age 25 and older who were tested in Kentucky, Virginia, and West Virginia tested positive for black lung, which is preventable.
"Most research participants argue that many coal operators do not follow dust regulations because it costs too much money, and that this “outlaw operator” phenomenon is unique to central Appalachia," states the UNH report.
The report goes on to say that many miners fear losing their jobs if they get tested for black lung.
"In this sense, proactive miners who wish to be tested for black lung are equivalent to whistleblowers in the company’s eyes, thus creating a vulnerable situation for themselves and their communities," the report states.
The screenings take place six days after U.S. Senators Shelley Capito Moore, R-W.Va., and Joe manchin, D-W.Va., issued a joint statement about West Virginia going to receive $2.1 million in funding for the Black Lung and Coal Miner Clinics Program in West Virginia.
"Our coal miners in West Virginia work to keep the lights on across our country, so it is only right that we help support them when they need it most," Capito said.
"After their enormous sacrifices, West Virginia miners are entitled to the vital medical care and treatment they need," Manchin said. "As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue to advocate for resources to ensure all West Virginia miners can access the healthcare they worked for and deserve."
The $2,196,939 in funding will come from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Health Resources and Services Administration, which will provide the funds to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources and will support health services and treatment programs for West Virginians living with black lung disease.
