FAIRMONT — No charges have been filed and no fines have been lodged in connection with Wednesday’s hydrochloric acid spill near Farmington.
The case is still under investigation, according to West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection Public Information Officer Terry Fletcher.
“The WVDEP did not observe any material entering any waters of the state, nor was the material detected in waters of the state,” Fletcher stated in an email exchange. “The incident is still under review and no enforcement action has been taken at this time.”
Fletcher said “an estimated 1,758 gallons of material spilled” onto U.S. 250 North near the Pine Grove Bridge from a truck transporting the toxic acid that is used in the hydraulic fracturing process.
“According to information received from first-hand accounts, there was no wreck or incident of any type. The driver observed a leak from the tank and pulled over,” Fletcher said. “A vacuum truck was used to recover all material possible and a cleanup contractor was onsite to excavate impacted soil and treat with an acid neutralizer. A trench was dug to prevent impacts to the local watershed and collect any material in the event of rain.”
Fletcher said DEP officials who went to the site Wednesday afternoon reported no visible impact to nearby streams from the leakage.
Marion County Sheriff Jimmy Riffle said the sheriff’s office was called on to re-route traffic to allow volunteer fire departments and other emergency services crews access to the site. He said that all of the families who were evacuated overnight Wednesday had returned to their homes Thursday morning.
Riffle said he did not have the number of homes that were evacuated.
“When they determined an evacuation was necessary, they established a boundary line from the spill and everybody within that boundary was evacuated,” Riffle said. “Everything was done in an abundance of caution to make sure everyone was safe.”
Riffle said all of the agencies that responded Wednesday worked together to protect the area and nearby residents.
“Even though it was an inconvenience, everything went smoothly and luckily, there were alternative routes to take to get folks home,” he said.
Hydrochloric acid is used to clean out scale, rust and other debris in fracking wells through a process called acid washing, according to the American Petroleum Institute.
Drillers pump thousands of gallons of water mixed with acid down into a well after the natural gas well hole is bored. The goal is to clear out any remaining debris left over from the drilling stage, and to loosen up the shale fractures underground.
Hydrochloric acid is corrosive to the eyes, skin and mucous membranes, according to the National Library of Medicine. Short-term inhalation or exposure of the toxin may cause eye, nose and respiratory tract irritation and inflammation and pulmonary edema in humans.
