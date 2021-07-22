FAIRMONT — The Fairmont Fire Department responded to a fire at Prestige Auto Thursday night. No injuries to civilians or firefighters were reported throughout the incident.
At the scene, Fairmont Fire Chief Ed Simmons said the investigation regarding how the fire started is still in the preliminary stages. Simmons did say it is possible that a battery charger explosion contributed to the fire, but believed the explosion was a secondary effect, and did not start the fire itself. The official cause of the fire has not been determined and is still under investigation.
The fire was contained to the area of origin — the left wall of Prestige Auto, which borders Benny’s bar alongside Fairmont Avenue near the Price Cutter shopping center. Simmons did not believe there was damage done to Benny’s from the blaze. Smoke rose from the upper level of the building, though the point of origin was on the ground floor. No one was reported to be at the auto shop when the fire began.
Five fire trucks were on the scene of the fire, which was called in at 5:50 p.m. Seventeen firefighters were at the scene in addition to EMS vehicles and first responders.
