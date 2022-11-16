FAIRMONT — Marion County’s election results were confirmed and are awaiting certification.
Three precincts were randomly selected Monday morning to be reviewed and hand counted as part of the election canvassing process. In addition, all provisional ballots were taken and reviewed to make sure the necessary paperwork was tabulated and accounted for.
Marion County Clerk Julie Kincaid oversaw the canvas Monday and said the process went smoothly both with the canvas and the election overall.
“The canvass went remarkably well. We did not have any hiccups after the hand count so that was wonderful and proves yet again that our machines are up-to-date, everything is correct and gives a much better feeling walking away that everything was done right,” Kincaid said. “Now we have to wait for the last few counties to come in and declare their results then we can certify our results.”
Once the last of the counties declare their results, the clerks have 48 hours to submit the proper paperwork to the secretary of state’s office and have the results officially certified.
As far as midterm elections go, Marion County voters turned out at a good rate, according to Kincaid. According to election records, 44.6 percent of the county’s registered voters turned out to vote, resulting in 16,420 ballots cast.
Of that total, over 4,000 took advantage of early voting.
West Virginia didn’t have standout races on the federal level, unofficial results show the races for the state’s two House of Representatives seats handedly going to Republican candidates Alex Mooney and Carol Miller who both with over 65 percent of the vote across the state.
The major draw of this election was the four proposed amendments to the state constitution, all four of which failed statewide and in Marion County. The amendments paired with the school excess levy being up for a vote and city council races are what Kincaid attributes for this higher-than-average turnout.
“I truly was surprised that we had over 40 percent turnout. That’s relatively unheard of in a midterm election,” Kincaid said. “I think a lot of interest was generated by the amendments and the city council race. Those all probably contributed to the high turnout.”
Election night had a few bumps with machines giving some trouble, but all-in-all Kincaid said election night was a smooth process. The county received new voting machines for the primary election in May and this was the second election in which they were used.
The issues didn’t cause any more than a slowdown or two in the delivery of ballots to the election center last Tuesday. Kincaid said all her praise goes out to her staff and poll workers.
“The staff was, of course, amazing. Thankfully everything tabulated at the end of the night and it all worked out tremendously,” Kincaid said. “I do have to give a big shoutout to the poll workers because they come back year after year and take on this responsibility and we greatly appreciate them.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.