FAIRMONT — Throughout November, residents may notice local police officers’ facial hair get longer over the course of the month.
The officers of the Fairmont Police Department and the Marion County Sheriff’s Department will compete to determine which agency can grow the best facial hair, as part of the No Shave for the Brave initiative, created in 2017 to raise money for the Marion County Child Advocacy Center.
“We permit the deputies to grow beards in support of the CAC for a contribution or donation,” said Marion County Sheriff Jimmy Riffle. “They can go without shaving through November. It’s a friendly competition between the city police officers and sheriff deputies.”
Donna Blood, family advocate and forensic interviewer for the CAC, said the agency works with police officers to provide services in crimes involving minors. Because the CAC is a nonprofit, it relies on donations and grants to stay funded, but Blood said the two police organizations in Fairmont agreed they could help rally some money through the popular competition.
“Child Advocacy Centers do work with law enforcement very closely,” Blood said. “In terms of raising money, that is one part of the competition, which agency raises the most money for the Child Advocacy Center.”
Child Advocacy Centers across West Virginia started No Shave for the Brave in 2017, and Blood said it came from the idea that officers are normally held to a standard when it comes to facial hair.
“In particular, police officers have to be clean cut most of the time; a lot of police departments have rules against growing beards or mustaches or anything,” Blood said. “That was kind of the case here, but at any rate, it gives everybody a break for the month on shaving.”
Lt. Sam Murray, of the Fairmont Police Department, said just about every FPD officer is participating this year with each donating $35 to the cause.
“They are trained in child development and communication, interpretation, and how to extract a true account from a child,” Murray said. “They provide us a degree of objectivity, because it is an independent agency.”
He knows his colleagues enjoy getting the chance to pause their normal shaving habits.
“It’s definitely a break our guys enjoy,” Murray said.
Riffle said the initiative is also a good way for officers of both departments to show unity for the same cause.
“It helps promote us working together with the city and the sheriff,” Riffle said.
Come month’s end, the staff of the Child Advocacy Center will present awards for the contest, including the longest beard and the “craziest” beard. Blood said residents can also donate to a specific officer on the CAC’s website, to help them win an award for best fundraiser.
“We just have certificates for best beard or craziest beard, and we have a certificate for the deputy gave it the best try,” Blood said. “They can go to our website, and on our media tab, there is information on how to donate.”
Murray encourages everyone in the community to donate to the cause, because it is important to not only the police departments, but to children especially.
“I just ask the public if it’s something they are interested in assisting, it’s a wonderful organization for the area’s children,” Murray said. “It provides an invaluable resource.”
To donate to the No Shave for the Brave initiative, visit the CAC’s website at www.marioncountycacwv.com.
