FAIRMONT — When he was two-years-old, a physician told Brett Wilson’s family he may live six months after being diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
However, after treatments of chemotherapy and radiation, Wilson has been able to live to be 49.
Wilson decided while undergoing cancer treatment that he wanted to have a place people like him could use for resources and needs they may have. In 2012, he founded the Walking Miracles Family Foundation, a nonprofit organization that aims to help pediatric and young adult cancer survivors and cancer patients by providing resources during and after treatment.
The organizations’ name came from Wilson’s grandmother, who called him “a walking miracle.”
“We didn’t have any help back then and I, at the time, lived in Charleston,’ the big city,’ supposedly, but there were no resources for people that were going through childhood cancer, at the time... I told my mom when I finished [treatment] at 12, I want to create a center one day to help people not go through the way that we have and that’s why I started Walking Miracles,” Wilson said.
Acute lymphoblastic leukemia is a type of cancer that makes the bone marrow produce too many lymphocytes, which are a type of white blood cell. Leukemia may affect red blood cells, white blood cells, and platelets. Previous chemotherapy and exposure to radiation may increase the risk of developing ALL, according to cancer.gov.
Walking Miracles is currently based in Hurricane, West Virginia, but currently serves people in over 30 counties in the Mountain State. Wilson hopes to expand to surrounding states in the future. In the 10 years since opening, Wilson said the organization has provided over $250,000 in assistance to families.
They provide financial support to families that need to travel for treatment in the form of gift cards that can be used on gas, lodging and food costs. Each applicant will receive $500 to spend. Families also receive either an Apple or Android tablet to keep track of medical information and to take to doctor appointments. They also have access to counseling and a network of survivors to connect with.
Scott Gillespie has been the public outreach director at Walking Miracles for the past six months and is a member of its board of directors.
“It’s a very admirable organization. Brett Wilson, the founder, is a childhood cancer survivor two times. He has created the organization to assist West Virginia families who are experiencing the financial hardships that are common with the cancer story,” Gillespie said.
Both Wilson and Gillespie are trying to service as many cancer survivors, patients and families as possible. To apply for Walking Miracles, visit their website and fill out the information listed under the “contact” tab.
Most of Walking Miracles funding is through grants, but donations are accepted on their website, linked here, or by calling or emailing Wilson at brett@walkingmiracles.org or at 304-550-9599.
“I would encourage families in our state who are experiencing childhood, adolescent or adult cancer to enroll in Walking Miracles because it is a wonderful program that can certainly relieve some of the travails that are part of the cancer journey... I just hope the organization can serve as many people as we possibly can,” Gillespie said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.