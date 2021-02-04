FAIRMONT — It’s the time of year when consumers start filing their income tax returns in hopes of getting a refund.
Now, Marion County residents can save hundreds of dollars in tax preparation fees that often eat away part of taxpayers’ refunds. The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance — a program of the United Way of Marion and Taylor Counties — is completely free for residents of Marion and Taylor counties.
“In our socioeconomically disadvantaged area, it’s really important that these folks don’t pay hundreds or even thousands of dollars to have their taxes prepared at H&R Block so they can keep that money,” said Chris Yost, program manager of financial stability for the United Way. “Especially right now, during the pandemic, they can keep that money in their pocket and put it back into our local economy.”
The program will run from Feb. 22 to April 15, and people can schedule through the United Way’s website a time to drop off their tax forms to have IRS-trained volunteers complete their finances for them. According to Yost, the only guideline for the service is that a person make less than $57,000 a year.
“If it’s a single person, you have to make less than $57,000. If you are married filing jointly, together you have to make less than $57,000,” Yost said.
The United Way offered the program for the first time last year, but Yost said the coronavirus pandemic put a stop to it within the first few weeks, and only about 30 people received help. Because of the ongoing safety issues stemming from the pandemic, Yost said the United Way is implementing a scheduled drop off system so nobody has to put themselves at unnecessary risk of COVID-19 exposure.
“Folks will pull right up in their car, we will go out, have them fill out a short, simple form, collect their tax documentation and they are good to go,” Yost said. “We will call them in five to seven days usually to come pick up their completed return.”
Emily Swain, community impact coordinator of the United Way, said the tax returns are completed by community volunteers who are trained on tax preparation. Volunteers receive training through the United Way and VITA’s regional coordinator, and Swain said they perform the work on their schedule.
“They range from students to folks who are retired to people that maybe are just interested and want to be trained,” Swain said. “If anybody would be interested, if they have any tax background, there still is a little time to be trained and we would be happy to get them in as a volunteer.”
“The volunteers that will be preparing the taxes are all IRS-trained volunteers,” Swain said. “We’re responsible for training them, along with help from the regional VITA coordinator.”
The volunteers will be trained to work on multiple kinds of tax forms, excluding self-employed Schedule C forms. Yost also said the United Way wants to promote the opportunity for the Earned Income Tax Credit because many people are eligible to receive more money back and may not know it.
“That is a refundable tax credit to low- to moderate-income working individuals and couples, particularly those with children,” Yost said. “We’re working to help working families receive what they are due. The Earned Income Tax Credit, not a lot of people know about it, so they’re not claiming it. So it’s just more money they can get back.”
Yost said United Way is already scheduling drop off appointments and it is important to the United Way to promote the program and its usefulness, knowing that many people have fallen on hard financial times over the past year.
“We are really revamping everything that we have done in the past,” Yost said. “It is much larger this year — right now we are on track to complete about 700 returns — so we are really trying to help the most amount of people we can.”
Yost said people who want to register for the program can visit vitauwmtc.as.me/taxes to schedule a drop off time and receive all the necessary instructions. Appointments can also be scheduled via phone at 304-366-4550 to ensure the safety of everyone interested in the program.
“We would prefer people fill it out online first, but if they need help, or if they don’t have access to internet or a computer, feel free to call,” Yost said. “With COVID, we really wanted to make sure we were doing this as safe as possible.”
The program is available in Marion County from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturdays. In Grafton, the hours are every Tuesday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
