WHEELING — Governments and nonprofit organizations can apply for grants from the George W. Bowers Family Charitable Trust now through June 15.
The trust anticipates that there will be $350,000 available for distribution this year. WesBanco Bank Inc., which serves as trustee for the charitable trust, which has approximately $7 million in assets.
Each year, the Trust Advisory Committee recommends to the trustee specific charitable and public entities, projects and programs of a charitable or public nature which will comply with the private foundation provisions of the Internal Revenue Code. Civic and governmental entities will be considered, as well as any 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that plans to use the funds for charitable, religious, scientific, literary or educational purposes.
Donations focus on West Virginia organizations with emphasis on Marion County and the city of Mannington.
Public agencies, governmental subdivisions, or public charitable organizations may submit grant applications to the George W. Bowers Family Charitable Trust in care of WesBanco Bank, Inc., Trustee, One Bank Plaza, Wheeling, WV 26003.
All applications must be submitted on the grant application form adopted by the Advisory Committee and the Trustee. Applications will only be accepted for minimum requests of $5,000. Approved grants are expected to be distributed in August.
Any specific questions concerning eligibility for funding and application submission may be referred to Anthony Habbit, Senior Vice President, WesBanco Trust & Investment Services, or to any member of the Advisory Committee, whose members are Edward George III, Mark Morris, and Mary A. ‘Sis’ Murray.
Applications are available from members of the advisory committee or Anthony Habbit at the Wheeling address.
Application forms may also be obtained from WesBanco Trust and Investment Services, 301 Adams St. in Fairmont.
