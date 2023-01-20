FAIRMONT — Leaders from various nonprofit organizations gathered this week to explore ways they can collaborate in 2023 during the first meeting of the Marion County Family Resource Network.
Officials at FRN meet monthly with community leaders to discuss upcoming events and resources that Marion County residents can benefit from. The Wednesday meeting served as a networking event for many nonprofit organizations and businesses.
“The Family Resource Network has always had collaborative meetings, but when I took over, the approach that we took was just making sure that the information is out that,” CEO Shannon Hogue said. “The FRN really wants to serve as the conduit for being able to gather all of these people together and be able to network, share and collaborate. That’s how you build strong families and communities, which is the FRN’s mission.”
Hogue said FRN is planning a variety of upcoming events. In April, during Child Abuse Prevention Month, they are planning to host a community-wide baby shower. Their goal is for the event to serve as a giveaway and educational session, with information on postpartum depression, WIC and other needs new moms might have. The date is still to be determined, but they are planning on hosting it on either April 15, 22 or 29.
Each nonprofit representative was allowed to share news from their organization with other guests in a sort of round robin fashion.
The Monongahela Valley Association of Health Centers in Fairmont added a new therapist to their staff, who will be able to serve current and future MVA Clinic patients. She offers family and individual therapy.
Dunbar School Foundation STOP Program shared news of its new partnership with Mon Health via Telehealth. The program has six current patients.
Health Grandfamilies of Marion County is planning their resource fair in the spring. In the past, it has been held at South Ridge Church and they are hoping to have it there again.
A few agencies at the meeting shared information on Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Programs, which helps individuals file their income taxes. Representatives from the 211 Program with the Tygart Valley United Way, West Virginia Alliance for Sustainable Families and Legal Aid also attended the meeting.
January is also Human Trafficking Awareness Month, so The Taskforce on Domestic Violence, HOPE Inc. had two ordinances passed by the Marion County Commission on Wednesday morning. The proclamations declared January to be National Stalking Awareness and Human Trafficking Awareness Month in Marion County.
“Being with our network and partners gives us a way to identify gaps in our service by listening to what the deficits are. Then, how can we as one resource, in a sea of many, fill those services,” Hogue said.
During the meeting, agencies were able to ask questions. After the meeting, participants were able to talk with one another to collaborate on events and plan future collaborations, tabling.
The FRN meetings are held on the third Wednesday of every month. To RSVP, visit their website. Meetings are held in the Police Reserve Building located at 35 City Terrace View by the Wave Tec Pool.
