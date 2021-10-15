Farmington, WV (26555)

Today

Mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 83F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.