RACHEL — The Huskies celebrated the end of a tough year.
The bleachers at Woodcutters Stadium were packed with proud parents and supportive friends as the Class of 2021 took to the field for graduation. But all the celebration is not to say the students and faculty had an easy year.
“Being comfortable with the uncomfortable is typically something that comes with life experience,” said Kristin DeVaul, assistant principal. “I’ve watched [these graduates] define what it means to be comfortable with being uncomfortable. There is noting comfortable about wearing a mask all day, but [they] did it with grace and a positive attitude.”
Principal Russelle DeVito could not attend Thursday’s graduation for reasons not disclosed. But her fellow principals honored her and passed along her sincerest congratulations to the graduates.
Each year, the Husky faculty honor a staff member whose actions could be considered heroic. This year, the Husky Hero Award was given to DeVito for all the work she’s done for the school, despite her fight with cancer.
“There is nothing more courageous than battling cancer and still pouring every ounce of your heart into this school,” DeVaul said. “Our leader... has never lost her love or passion for the students and staff of North Marion High School, not even when cancer is staring her in the face.”
Also awarded was the whole staff and faculty of the school for their work in adapting to the rules and regulations that came with COVID-19. A plaque will be hung in the halls was presented in honor of their work.
“The staff of North Marion worked hand-in-hand to create the best, safest environment they could for each of the students,” said Jared Mileto, assistant principal.
After the awards were handed out, senior Chaysee Putman performed “Vienna” by Billy Joel and was followed by addresses from several of the seniors who were awarded the Top Scholar achievement.
“As times got tough, we got tougher,” said Hadessah Vangilder, one of the graduates and also a Top Scholar. “Please don’t forget those around you. Don’t forget all the relationships that made you who you are today.”
Once all the grads sat with diplomas in hand, the evening ended with fireworks just over the hill, marking the end of the 2020-2021 school year for these seniors.
Isabella Fetty, the senior class president, ended the night with a very punctual speech, “We did it.”
The East Fairmont High School graduation will take place at East-West Stadium Friday evening at 7 p.m., rain or shine. Fairmont Senior’s graduation will be at East-West Stadium Saturday evening at 7 p.m. In the event of lightning, the graduations will be postponed to the May 30 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. respectively.
