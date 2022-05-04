MANNINGTON — North Marion Healthy Grandfamilies celebrated their last class Tuesday evening with dinner and a graduation ceremony.
Healthy Grandfamilies provides a series of weekly classes and discussions for grandparents who are raising their grandchildren. The program is a partnership with the Marion County Board of Education, West Virginia Family Services and West Virginia State University.
There are two locations for the program — one that meets at South Ridge Church and one that meets at Blackshere Elementary. The North Marion groups have been meeting since March 8.
The graduation marks a milestone that grandparents have attended at least six classes. Three of the graduates attended all of the classes and two attended seven, because a death in the family caused them to miss. Tonight, after dinner and the ceremony, Jim Foley from White Collar Crime presented information on Technology and Social Media.
“They did an awesome job and have been dependable and they’re great people,” Grandfamilies Coordinator Deb Spears said.
After graduation, grandparents are encouraged to come back for the next series of classes. Spears said they did not get to have all of the classes the wanted to and will have some different ones in the fall.
“You’ve mustered through, you hung in there and you’ve been through a lot... I want to encourage you all to not let this be the end, but the beginning of the support that you can get from this program,” Family Service Executive Director Carolyn Jones said to participants.
Everyone was excited for the graduates. There was one grandfamily who had an extra special day.
“I’m very excited about the boys who got adopted finally because I’ve seen that process through the last couple months. I’m just glad to offer them to come back next year,” Spears said.
For graduating grandparent Shelly Fluharty, adopting her two grandsons, Briyar, six, and Tayton, five, has been a long and difficult process. However, just before the graduation ceremony, she and her husband, Albie, officially adopted them. The Healthy Grandfamilies classes have been helpful to them, she said.
“It’s just great to have somebody who understands these struggles. It’s not easy, but it’s very worthwhile,” Fluharty said.
She mentioned that there are a lot of challenges that come with raising young grandchildren and that she learned a lot through the courses.
“For us, it has been juggling work. We have work full-time and we have a big family farm. But, also, for us, the disruption of the family unit because they are our grandchildren,” Fluharty said.
The next Healthy Grandfamilies classes will begin in the fall. Information about Healthy Grandfamilies is available here or on the Marion County Board of Education website.
“I would encourage anybody in this process, I know there are many that I talk to all the time, to participate in the Grandfamilies Program. It has been very helpful and just to understand the school system, the legal aspects and the resources available to help us. It’s a process — it takes a village and they’re there, you just have to know where to find them,” Fluharty said.
