FAIRMONT — While the students are home for winter break, North Marion High has turned into something of a construction site.
Over the last year, Marion County Schools have focused on facility maintenance just as much as student learning recovery. Progress is slow with board approvals and bidding processes, but many of the projects are now in full swing.
The most notable and costly of the projects is a full replacement of the heating, ventilation and air conditioning system at North Marion. The majority of North’s current HVAC is the same system put into the school when it was built in 1979.
The old system is known as a four-pipe system, which doesn’t allow for individual temperature control in any classroom and heating and cooling could only be used certain times of the year. Due to its age, the system has also malfunctioned many times in recent years.
“The scale of this project is huge, to be honest with you,” said Andy Neptune, facility administrator for Marion County Schools. “We knew over the years that this would have to be dealt with and we’re now in the process.”
Neptune said that the process is still in the early stages but is making good progress. The work was contracted by the Fairmont office of Norwalk, Conn.-based EMCOR, an HVAC company.
North Marion’s HVAC replacement is budgeted to cost $4.2 million. Funding for the project comes from COVID relief money, which is earmarked for use in COVID recovery and air quality improvements.
The construction has been ongoing this school year but takes place in the evenings while students are out of the building, which has allowed classes to continue with minimal interruptions. The removal of ceiling tiles has been a downside, however, as the tiles act as a sound barrier between classrooms, but NMHS Principal Kristin DeVaul said the faculty has persevered.
“It was difficult at first for the teachers to adapt, but they adapted really quickly and found ways to make it work,” DeVaul said. “For years, our community and staff have been quick to pivot when they need to, and they’ve come out the other side better for it.”
Other improvements to North Marion
The HVAC project is the largest undertaking at North, but there are several other improvements going on as well that have been anticipated and asked for by the community for years.
The North Marion Men’s Basketball Boosters led a fundraising effort to renovate and improve a locker room for the basketball team. The group raised the funds, and a space was fully overhauled for the players.
At the entrance of North Marion’s campus, construction crews have been at work building an addition to the baseball field. North Marion’s Local School Improvement Council moved to use its $10,000 allowance from the central office to build the new facility, which will contain indoor batting cages, office space for coaches and bathrooms for the players.
Up the hill, near the softball field, construction has started to build an AT&T cellphone tower. The school entered into a contract with the phone company to build the tower to provide better reception to the teachers and staff.
“We really are a campus under construction right now, and everyone’s really rolling with it,” DeVaul said. “We’re really excited to see all these projects finish up and be ready for use.”
Around the county
While North Marion is a hotspot of construction currently, the rest of the county has had its fair share of projects throughout the year and there are more coming.
Both Monongah Middle School and Rivesville Elementary Middle School received boiler replacements that were much needed with the impending cold weather, and both were completed earlier this fall.
These projects did not qualify as air quality improvements and could not be funded using COVID relief dollars. The school district used local facility improvement funds and the two projects cost the county $870,000.
According to Neptune, the replacements were vital and students and staff in the buildings are grateful for the improvements.
“When we hit that switch and turned on that new boiler, those teachers and students had never had heat like that before,” Neptune said.
Looking ahead, another large-scale HVAC replacement is coming soon, this time at East Fairmont Middle School, the newest school in the county.
While EFMS’ system should be the most robust, it has malfunctioned repeatedly since the building was completed in 2014.
The prospect of replacing one of the newest HVAC systems in the county is disappointing, according to Neptune, but it will have to be replaced soon and the county has the funds to do it now.
“To be honest, we’re a little disheartened because this is the youngest school facility in our county and we’re dealing with major malfunctions with that system,” Neptune said. “Hopefully with the right people on the job we’ll get in there and do what we can.”
The replacement is projected to cost less than the replacement at North Marion, but the district is estimating it will run over $3 million total. The project will qualify for COVID relief funding.
Throughout all the projects, Neptune asks the public to be patient with the contractors and school officials as they complete the work around the district.
“We just ask for a lot of patience and a lot of grace as we work through these,” Neptune said. “The end result will justify the means when it’s all said and done.”
