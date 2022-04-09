FAIRMONT — North Marion High School’s theatre troupe is a special group of students.
After placing top at the regional level theatre competition, North Marion’s production of Molière’s “The Miser” succeeded again at the West Virginia State Thespian Festival, raking in the highest honor awarded at the competition as well as one student winning an Outstanding Actor award for the show’s lead.
Following two difficult years for the theatre sphere due to COVID-19 restrictions, students were welcomed back for an in-person festival this year at Marshall University in Huntington.
NMHS’s troupe competed against 12 other performances in a battle for a place among the coveted Top Five. Schools from all over the state compete together regardless of student population or funding, so the competition honors the five best productions the title of Top Five with no further ranking.
“We had a good year this year to say the least. The kids worked really hard, and it paid off,” NMHS theatre teacher Celi Oliveto said. “We won Top Five, which, in our world, is like our state championship. That’s the award all the directors covet every year.”
Sunni Bartlet, who played the lead role in the production, won one of two Outstanding Actor awards. Bartlet has had an explosive year in the high school theatre scene. She has now been awarded Outstanding Actor at all three level of the state theatre competitions in which she has performed.
Bartlet, a senior, played Harpagon, the play’s main character, a crotchety old miser who loves money and hates spending it. She was just glad to be recognized for her hard work, especially after enduring a high school career confounded by COVID.
“It really meant a lot to me. This is the first time I’ve made to states and was able to perform, so that was cool on its own, but the fact I was the lead in the play that got us there meant just a lot to me,” Bartlet said. “The fact I was recognized individually and all of us were recognized too meant a lot to me.”
In theatre circles, Molière is infamous because his plays are written in couplets and every line rhymes with the next, making it extra difficult to perfect the pacing and timing. However, the grasp of the material North Marion’s students showed was plain to see.
Alongside Bartlet in the production was Wyatt Currey, another senior, who played Cleante, Harpagon’s son. Cleante is a love-sick youth who wants nothing more than to fall in love. But chaos ensues when the girl he’s vying for is also loved by Harpagon.
While Currey was late to the theatre world, only starting in his junior year, he is grateful to be a part of a tight-knit cast and making it all the way to winning the state competition.
“To even go to states meant a lot, but to get Top Five... that just really showed all out hard work,” Currey said. “I thought theatre was going to be a hobby I do for fun, but it turned into something more than that and something I got really connected with.”
Seeing the joy on the faces of her students when their production was called out as Top Five is one of the reasons Oliveto keeps doing what she’s doing. To her, theatre is a gateway to helping these students become better people and she’s glad to be a part of that journey.
“It really trains young adults to be empathetic and kind and put themselves in someone else’s shoes and see life from a different perspective,” Oliveto said. “That’s what I’m most proud of with these students, a title is nice, but I think they’re most successful because they’re intelligent, hardworking and very kind individuals.”
