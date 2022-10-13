RACHEL — The GameChanger program will help develop a drug and alcohol prevention model specifically for North Marion High.
North Marion High began participating in the GameChanger program at the start of the school year. On Monday, program leaders visited the school to talk about some of the data from one survey they have collected so far.
“They went over that (data) with my staff, showed them some numbers and what those suggest about our culture and our student population,” School Principal Kristin DeVaul said.
GameChanger is a program created in 2018 by Joe Boczek with a mission to prevent drug and alcohol abuse and misuse in the youth population. The program works to connect students, educators, and communities across the state with an aim toward providing the educational, training, coaching, and other consulting and support services necessary to prevent substance abuse, according to their website.
“The state of West Virginia and the head coach for the GameChanger program, Governor Justice started a new initiative ... As a result of multiple years of planning, they are now at a phase where they have 12 pilot schools that they’re ready to start the program at,” DeVaul said.
North Marion was selected as one of the 12 pilot schools. Lincoln High School in Shinnston was also selected and the other 10 vary across the state.
For this year, the goal for the program is to collect data to build a specific prevention model unique to North Marion High. Data is not only collected from students, but stakeholders in the school and community. DeVaul said they are excited to have a program unique to their school.
“Even more exciting is the piece of the program that allows us to have a partnership with Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation. That partnership with Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation gives us access to the experts that work there on addiction. We have had some of their prevention specialists in our school working with our staff and our students. They are boots-on-the-ground experts from that foundation who are guiding us in the creation of our prevention model program,” DeVaul said.
At NMHS, the goal of the program is to make sure students have as many opportunities and abilities to grow as a person, DeVaul said.
“A goal of any program that that you adopt in the school system, and it’s not unique to an addiction program, is to create opportunities and awareness for our students that help them grow as a person holistically. Because our goal is to make sure that when they walk across the stage, on the last day that they’re enrolled as a student in Marion County Schools, we want to make sure that we have done everything in our power to create opportunities for them to be successful, healthy, productive, active members of the societies and communities that they choose to live in after they exit Marion County Schools,” DeVaul said.
One of the main goals of GameChanger is to one day be initiated into every school in West Virginia. At NMHS, towards the end of the year, they will start to train high school students to become peer models and positive influences for younger kids in school. Next school year, they will begin to implement the programs they are working to develop this year.
“There are opportunities to expand student voice, student leadership, and student mentorship initiatives, which have been a hallmark in the philosophies of Marion County Schools over the past two years in several instances. These reach into the feeder schools and communities of this students and that’s a testament to the design of GameChanger,” Marion County Schools Superintendent Donna Hage said.
Hage said she looks forward to see how the program develops in Marion County.
“Marion County Schools is blessed to be part of the GameChanger initiative in WV. One of the most appealing aspects of the initiative is it is not only addressing a genuine and far-reaching issue in our communities, but it is also arming each of our high schools with authentic data straight from the students’ mouths so that they can put preventative programming in place that is by each school’s design and needs,” Hage said.
For more information on GameChanger, visit their website.
