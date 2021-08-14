RACHEL — Marion County Health Department officials visited North Marion High on Friday where they talked to parents, coaches and student athletes about the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic response and how it will affect their upcoming school year and fall sports season.
The meeting in the high school's auditorium completed a three-legged trip of Marion County's high schools, as Health Department Administrator Lloyd White and interim Director of Nursing Meagan Payne visited East Fairmont and Fairmont Senior high school for similar talks earlier in the week.
"If we do the right things we can get through this sooner rather than later," White said to those in attendance.
White described a "multi-layered approach" to the school year and recommended guests get a COVID-19 vaccination and wear masks indoors. The recommendation came after he cited an increase in the total number of hospitalizations, confirmed COVID cases and deaths throughout the year.
"We're trending in the wrong directions," White said.
Before fielding questions from North Marion students and coaches, officials broke down the quarantining rules that will apply for the upcoming school year. If a student is within a three foot bubble of a COVID-positive person for 15 cumulative minutes over a 24-hour period, both will need to quarantine for 14 days regardless of whether he or she was wearing a mask or not, a protocol recommended by the West Virginia Bureau of Health since last school year.
If a student is within three-to-six feet of a COVID-positive person, however, and both parties were properly wearing masks, the potentially exposed student will not have to quarantine.
White stressed that getting vaccinated and following the multi-layered approach gives the school a much better chance of finishing the academic year without having to go back to virtual learning.
"Making good choices shouldn't be difficult," White said. "So make the right choices, do the right things even if it means sometimes doing things that we typically don't like to do."
As new COVID variants are identified by health officials across the world, White said the longer time the virus is given to change and mutate, the more dangerous it will become.
"I'm really concerned about the new Delta variant," White said.
In Friday's daily release of COVID data, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported 317 total Delta variant cases in the Mountain State. In North Central West Virginia, there are 22 cases in Harrison County, 18 cases in Marion County and 26 cases in Monongalia County.
Meanwhile, COVID has placed a burden on the region's largest hospital, J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown.
WVU Medicine J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital had 10 COVID patients admitted on July 5, a total of 21 on Aug. 6, and 46 on Aug. 12, according to a WVU Medicine spokesperson.
"We do not know what percentage of those are Delta variant cases. Even before the pandemic, Ruby was running at or near full capacity, and the same has remained true during it. As a result, we partner with our System hospitals to ensure that patients are treated at the appropriate level of care, including working with referring hospitals to enable and support care in the patients’ home communities so that those who need tertiary care, which is not available in other parts of the state, can receive it here at our academic medical center,” the spokesperson said in a prepared statement.
There will come a day when we have a variant that is vaccine resistant," White said. "And folks I'm telling you, when that happens it's not going to be pretty. How do we prevent from getting there? By doing the right things today."
White said that there were no plans to mandate mask wearing or vaccination, but both were strongly recommended.
"At the end of the day, it's a personal decision, do you take the vaccine or do you not," Payne said. "But I would ask you this; consider the cost, consider the benefits."
Eric Cravey contributed to this report.
