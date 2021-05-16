RACHEL — High school proms are back after a year of cancellations due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Students at North Marion High recently celebrated this rite of passage.
Congratulations to North Marion High’s 2021 Isabella Marie Fetty and her escort Ethan Mays.
The daughter of Racheal and Joseph Reynolds of Mannington, Isabella is a member of student council, National Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta, and Math Field Day. She has been a member of the volleyball team for four years and the softball team for two years, all while maintaining a 4.0 GPA throughout high school.
After high school, she plans to attend West Virginia University to major in biology. After WVU, she plans to pursue a medical degree.
The crown bearer is Mr. Raiden DeVaul, son of Bobby and Kristin DeVaul, of Mannington. He attends preschool at Blackshere Elementary, loves to visit Disney World and play Fortnite. His favorite food is boneless wings. When he grows up, he wants to be a police officer and a spy.
The flower girls are Gracie and Paisley DeVaul, daughters of JD and Tiffany DeVaul, of Mannington.
Gracie attends preschool at Blackshere Elementary, loves to visit Disney World and the beach. Her favorite food is ice cream and when she grows up, she wants to be a basketball player, soccer player and ice cream truck driver.
Paisley attends Wonderland Learning Center. Her favorite food is pizza, and when she grows up, she wants to be Elsa and a soccer player.
Paisley’s escort is Chase Duckworth.
Go to timeswv.com, to read the bios and view photos of the rest of the queen’s court, including the Maid of Honor. Congratulations to all.
North Marion’s Prom Maid of Honor is Natalie Ann Miller, daughter of Rebecca Butler and Fredrick Miller, of Fairmont.
Natalie has been an honor roll student throughout her years at North Marion and will graduate as top scholar. She has been taking many Advanced Placement and college courses, is a member of the National Honor Society. Natalie will be a completer in the Health Occupations Program at the Marion County Technical Center. During her time at the technical center, she has been the safety manager and assistant director of nursing.
Natalie plans to attend Pierpont Community and Technical College before she enters WVU Medicine’s Radiology Program. Her escort was Brock Troy.
Cassie Jo Holbert, daughter of Billy and Mendy Holbert, of Kilarm, is certified in Prostart Restaurant Management as well a culinary arts cook. She has competed in the West Virginia Prostart Culinary Arts competition, competed three years on North Marion’s Golf Team and, in 2018, she represented North Marion in the Inaugural West Virginia High School Girls’ Invitational Golf Tournament. Cassie has also played on the Calloway Jr Golf Tour.
Cassie is involved with Husky Helpers and was the 2021 student of the quarter for Marion County Technical Center.
Cassie’s plans include obtaining a career in the food industry, and her escort was Wesley Allan.
Taylor Lynn Kerere, daughter of Brad and Stephanie Kerere, of Barrackville, has been a member of the volleyball and basketball team for four years. She is a student body treasurer, a member of the National Honor Society, and has been on the honor roll throughout high school.
After high school, she plans to attend Fairmont State University and study business administration. She was escorted Jake Cochran.
Khya Symfany Kolb, daughter of Ben and Chelsa Kolb, of Mannington, is a three-year letterman in volleyball, has won Husky Hero of the Month, been an honor roll student for four years and has completed many college and AP classes throughout her high school career.
She plans to attend West Virginia University in the fall and major in early childhood development. She was escorted by Devon Sponaugle.
Mia Nicole McCuan, daughter of Cindy McCuan, of Fairmont,a has been involved in animal rescue for 11 years with Pet Helpers and the Marion County Humane Society.
She has been a varsity cheerleader and has been on the honor roll throughout high school. Mia plans to attend Fairmont State University to work towards a degree in organismal biology. Afterwards, Mia has hopes to pursue a degree in veterinary medicine. She was escorted by Carter Lutz.
Alexandria Dawn Shaver, daughter of Chrissy and James Shaver, of Monongah, is a member of the National Honor Society, a four-year varsity cheerleader, a senior YoungLife leader and four-year member of the Husky Helpers Club. Alex is also an honor roll student.
She plans to attend West Virginia University School of Medicine. Her escort was Cage Watkins.
Lindsey Hunter Taylor, daughter of Courtney and Dennis Taylor, of Mannington, is an honor student and has completed many AP and dual enrollment courses throughout her high school career.
She is also the director of nursing in her health sciences class at the Marion County Technical Center. She plans to attend West Virginia University to study immunology and medical microbiology in hopes of becoming an orthopedic surgeon. Her escort was Zachary Webb.
Edith Marie Watson, daughter of Kelly and Dale Watson Jr., of Farmington, is a member of the National Honor Society, National Society of High School Scholars, and the Genealogy Club. She has been an honor roll student for four years and lettered in cheerleading for four years. She is this year’s Big 10 All-conference cheerleader representing North Marion.
She plans to attend Waynesburg University to major in forensic investigation. Her escort was Memphis McDougal.
