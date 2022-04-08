RACHEL — North Marion High took the traditional career fair and gave it a new look.
Career fairs are usually confined to a gymnasium full of rows of local businesses handing out literature and flyers to students wandering the makeshift corridors.
“Career fairs are not a new thing, they’ve been around forever. But this year, we wanted to really fit into the vision the superintendent has for the district,” Principal Kristin DeVaul said. “We wanted our career fair to be different this year and I think we did a good job aligning it with the superintendent’s vision of the district.”
That vision, according to DeVaul, is to show students, not just what their futures can look like, but why they’re learning what they’re learning.
Wednesday, rather than have representatives of local businesses set up tables in the gym, the administration polled their students and placed each representative in a classroom where gave a presentation about their job, the qualifications it takes, and allowed students to have an open dialogue with a professional in a field they’re interested in.
“As we’ve gone around today, the kids look engaged, the presenters are prepared, some of [the representatives] brought interactive things for the students as well,” said Assistant Principal Lisa Henline, who organized much of Wednesday’s event. “The kids are really excited. I walked in and the kids started telling me about the presentations, so that tells me that the kids are enjoying the activities.”
The administration invited local businesses from all fields. A few examples of the career paths included were the National Guard, the Forestry Service, WVU Medicine, a medical examiner, natural gas work, mining, food services and the FBI.
Students received a list of the industries that would be represented then pick their top four choices. Groups of students were then shuffled around to different presentations throughout the morning.
“Our goal is to expose our students to opportunities that exist in post-secondary education and show them that there is a wealth of those opportunities right here in the county,” DeVaul said. “Our job here at the high school is to get the students across that stage at the end of the year, but we also want to make sure when they cross that stage, they’re ready to be successful in the world.”
Marion County School Superintendent Donna Hage visited the career fair and discussed the importance of exposing students to these sorts of opportunities early in their professional paths.
To Hage, the benefit of a career fair isn’t just showing students the opportunities locally, but also showing that these organizations are invested in the community and invested in the future workforce of Marion County.
“These career fairs are twofold. They show us that we have several business, industry and higher ed opportunities and have their support as a school system,” Hage said. “We can’t do this alone. So these show students they have that support in the community and also shows there are many right here at home.”
