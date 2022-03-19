RACHEL — Marion County robotics is heading for the world stage.
After a standout performance at the West Virginia state robotics competition earlier this month, North Marion High School’s robotics team has earned one of eight tickets for West Virginia teams to go to the VEX Robotics World Championship in Dallas, Texas in May.
The team’s custom-built robot is designed for the VEX Robotics skills challenge, in which two teams of two are pitted against each other in a game called “tipping point.” The team spent most of the year perfecting their bot for the state competition and now they’re working to prepare it for the world competition.
A robotics team is actually composed of three smaller teams — the build team, the code team and the drive team. Each team is just as important as the rest and they each have a specialized role in the process.
Building from scratch
The first students to get their hands on the pieces that will make up the robot are Michael Tarley and Michael Yarber, a senior duo who make up North Marion’s build team.
Tarley has been on the robotics team since it was founded in 2019 and is build team captain. He and Yarber are tasked with taking a box of metal brackets and motors and turning them into a functioning robot.
“At the start of the year, we have the job of getting a functioning bot together that our other teams can code and drive,” Tarley said. “During competition our job turns into maintenance, repairs and keeping the bot up and running.”
The bot that Tarley and Yarber have constructed this year is almost totally original in design. VEX offers materials and schematics that build teams can use to get a start on their bot. At first, the duo used several references to get the foundation, but now their bot is totally custom.
The robots have to be able to move, turn, pick up and place objects with precision while also being straightforward enough for the rest of the team to code it and drive it.
“It took a lot of trial and error to get to where we are,” Yarber said. “To be honest we didn’t do as well as we could at the state competition, so we have a ways to go to get ready for worlds. But we’re excited and thrilled.”
Brains of the operation
Once the bot is built, it would just sit there if not for the work of the code team.
Lead by Team Captain Dustin Hayes, along with Kolson Micciche and Malakhi Price, this is the part of the team that makes the robot do what the driver tells it to. Using the C++ coding language, the team puts together a framework that allows the bot to be controlled remotely.
“There’s a lot that goes into this robot on our end. We start with metal and give it life, really,” Hayes said. “We make it do what it does. Without code it would just sit there. We also have to create autonomous code for competition.”
A chunk of a team’s points come from a section where a robot has to complete the skills course totally on autopilot. The programming and directions it takes are all pre-programmed by the code team.
All three of the code team members had to become proficient in the C++ language to make the robot work. Micciche and Price both are enrolled in coding classes at NMHS, while all of Hayes’ experience comes from his tenure on the robotics team.
Along with Tarley, Hayes is one of the two remaining members from the team’s founding in 2019.
“We had to start from basically knowing nothing to where we are now,” Hayes said. “In my opinion it was worth learning.”
When competition time comes, Hayes and his team have to work on the fly and fix any code that malfunctions or breaks. While that can be stressful, they’re all excited to make the trip to the world competition.
“Us making it all the way to worlds in just 4 years was really unexpected,” Hayes said. “When we started [this team] was nothing, it was an idea in a classroom. Our first year we made it to states it was crazy then COVID happened. Now we’re picking back up with basically a fresh team and it was really unexpected for us to get as far as we have and I couldn’t be more proud of the team.”
In the driver’s seat
The last piece of the team is the drive team. These are the students in charge of piloting the robot during the competition and who actually play the game.
At North Marion, the drive team is composed of Shelbie Hillberry, Kameron Riggins and Kayleigh Zemerick. Hillberry is the captain and coaches Riggins, who holds the controller. Zemerick watches the field and calls shots of what’s going on where the other two can’t see.
While the sport of robotics takes a lot of adaptability, the drive team sees the most of it. Every event is different and every match is different.
“Even though we see the same teams every [state] event, between events and states, the bots are always changing so not only does the competitor change but the style they play changes too,” Hillberry said. “Worlds will be different because it’s teams from all over the country and even from other countries.”
Even if that weren’t the case, the odds of two identical games are even more unlikely.
“Even if every team didn’t change their robots, the games would be different,” Riggins said. “Something different would happen. Even with the exact same stuff, something would be different.”
But like Hillberry said, the world championship will be totally different than anything else that they’ve faced.
The largest event this team has attended was this year’s state competition, which had 33 other high school teams attending. The last, in-person VEX World Championship in 2019 had over 550 teams competing, so Hillberry hopes to keep the pressure off.
“I’ve never been that far away from home before so I’m excited,” Hillberry said. “It’s going to be a great opportunity no matter what.”
The coaches’ hopes
Traveling with the team will be North Marion’s two coaches, Jamie Knight and Kaitlyn Ault, and both of them couldn’t be more proud of their students.
“This can open a lot of doors for our kids,” Ault said. “In these rural areas, kids don’t get a lot of opportunities like that and robotics opens the door for them to learn these 21st-century skills.”
Knight agreed and said that seeing these students progress like they have is something to be proud of.
“It’s amazing to me to see a group of young adults start with nothing but metal plates, screws and a problem,” Knight said. “Seeing them work together to build a functioning solution is just awesome.”
