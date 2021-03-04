RACHEL — Chalk-drawn slogans, faces, flowers and footsteps will greet students who return for in-person classes at North Marion High today.
On their first day back to physical learning, after almost a year since the shift to virtual education that took place March 13, 2020, students and teachers alike are excited to be back.
“I just wanted to do something to let them know that we’re excited for them to be here,” said Stacy Hays, a special education teacher who’s taught at NMHS for 10 years.
Hays and others took to the sidewalks where they wrote feel-good messages such as, “You are loved!” and “Go Dawgs!” along with smiling faces and paw prints.
“Seeing the kids throughout the community, they’ve kind of lost their spark,” said Hays. “This is just something to brighten up their day and let them know we’re so excited to have them back in the building.”
Schools in Marion County are returning to a bit of normalcy, switching to a hybrid in-person and online schedule, just as West Virginia neared the anniversary of transitioning to full remote classes last March.
“Even though we’re welcoming them all back, we still have to follow all the guidelines,” said Kristin DeVaul, assistant principal at NMHS. “But our classroom teachers are prepared to make sure the kids feel welcome and celebrated.”
The change in schedule comes after the Marion County Board of Education voted to have all public schools host in-person learning four days out of the week and one day of virtual learning. Students will be in classrooms Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, while students will have remote classes on Wednesdays.
“We can make them feel celebrated while maintaining all those guidelines for the safety of our kids. That’s our priority,” said DeVaul.
While safety is a priority, the teachers are determined to make sure the students are welcomed and excited to be back.
“We just want to give them something to look forward to and have a little bit of fun,” said Hays.
Hays said that she and her husband, North Marion Football Coach Daran Hays, are working with administrators to create a spirit week for the students.
“We had a non-traditional homecoming in the fall and that was great, but now we have more kids and we want to do something a little different.”
