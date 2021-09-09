FARMINGTON — Rather than skirt the issue of mask-wearing during his visit to North Marion High School on Thursday, Gov. Jim Justice said, “Wearing a mask is tough. All the challenges you’ve had to go through the last 18 months have been tough. But you’ve done it. You’ve done it. And I’m so proud, and I mean this sincerely.”
Justice didn’t mention vaccines once during his seven minute speech, even though his reason for his visit had everything to do with his vaccination campaign, “Do it for Babydog, Round 2 Vaccination Sweepstakes.”
Rather, Justice talked in broad terms about the importance of caring for one another, as well as for teachers, administrators and coaches.
“First and foremost, the employer, the owner, the teacher has got to genuinely care for you. And you know what? They do. They do, right off the get go,” Justice said.
“You’re so preoccupied in your lives you miss something that’s really important,” Justice said. “You’ve got to genuinely care back. You’ve got to genuinely care for your teachers and the people that are trying to help you, your coaches. You’ve got to care back,” he said.
“And then you know what the last part of the equation is? Your coaches and the teachers have got to make it mandatory that you care for one another. And if you do that in a McDonald’s or a Proctor and Gamble or the Greenbrier, I don’t care what it is, you’ll be really successful. That’s all there is to it,” Justice said.
The closest the governor came to mentioning the pandemic or the most recent strains of the virus was, “The challenge has been tough, and it’s been tragic for a lot of you in a lot of different ways.”
Meanwhile, the Sept. 9 daily COVID-19 report from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources listed two new Marion County virus deaths. Since the pandemic began, 62 Marion County residents have died from COVID-19.
Justice and his trusted “60-pound brown watermelon,” Babydog, were at the school to award a $100,000 scholarship to North Marion sophomore Hannah McIntire.
“Today, the reason Babydog is here, she has a full four-year scholarship to give away,” Justice said, “and she’s looking for Hannah McIntire. This young lady has just won a $100,000 scholarship and so y’all just cheer for her like crazy. Please do.”
McIntire’s name was drawn from eligible participants in the governor’s vaccine program, and was one of two scholarship recipients on Thursday. West Virginia residents who receive their vaccinations and register for the governor’s “Do it for Babydog, Round 2 Vaccination Sweepstakes” are eligible to win any number of prizes. Drawings are held weekly from eligible participants.
McIntire is from Worthington and plans to use her scholarship at Fairmont State University or West Virginia University.
When asked what she plans to study, McIntire said, “I plan to go into either education or the medical field.”
Of course, as a sophomore, McIntire has plenty of time to decide. McIntire’s parents, Paula and Chris, were on hand to share the moment with their daughter.
The governor’s parting words urged students to maintain their confidence in the people who have been responsible for their safety. “When you have trust in your teachers and your administration, your principal, your superintendent – when you have that trust, it really goes a long way,” Justice said.
