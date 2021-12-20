RACHEL – A senior at North Marion High was recently awarded a $160,000 scholarship to attend Davis & Elkins College.
Sidney Megna was selected from a group of 101 students as the inaugural winner of the Citizens Bank of West Virginia Emerging Leaders Scholarship, which will cover tuition and room and board.
“I am super grateful for the opportunity to start this path at Davis & Elkins’ beautiful campus. I love what they have going on there,” Megna said. “What I like about Davis & Elkins is the class ratio from student to professor is 17 to one, so it's really a place where you're going to be getting that one-on-one attention that you need. I think eventually, when I'm going on to graduate school, having had that one-on-one attention in my education will be something beneficial.”
Last June, Davis & Elkins formed the Emerging Leaders Scholarship with Citizens Bank as a way to honor 2022 West Virginia high school graduates who exemplify leadership and motivation. Top candidates were interviewed by a panel of D&E staff and students. Impressed with the high caliber of applicants, D&E administrators have elected to offer scholarships of varying values to students who scored in the top tier.
“This is an opportunity for us to educate our best and brightest and keep them right here in West Virginia so that they can contribute and make a real difference to the future,” Davis & Elkins President Chris A. Wood said.
Megna, no stranger to taking on leadership roles, currently serves as North Marion student body president and has served as class president each year since she was a freshman. She also serves as vice president of the National Honor Society, founded The Page Turners Book Club, is a volunteer peer tutor and Student Leader Club member.
Also a student-athlete, Megna has lettered three years as a member of the Huskies varsity basketball team. Last summer, Megna's leadership skills were recognized on a statewide level as she was elected governor for the American Legion Auxiliary West Virginia Girls State program.
Aa a member of North Marion’s Husky Helpers community service club, Megna volunteers with Marion County Special Olympics, Salvation Army Angel Tree and Haught’s Chapel Church Youth Group.
“At the conclusion of the first year of the Emerging Leaders Scholarship program, we can celebrate the success and outcome,” Citizens Bank of West Virginia President & CEO Nathaniel S. Bonnell said. “We congratulate Sidney Megna on being selected as the recipient of this prestigious award and acknowledge all the worthy students who applied for this scholarship. Citizens Bank is proud to make educational investments in the communities we serve and this partnership with Davis & Elkins College reinforced the importance of investing in our next generation of leaders. Academic excellence and outstanding leadership qualities were demonstrated throughout all of the Emerging Leaders applications.”
Megna plans to major in political science before entering law school.
“My career path was influenced heavily by both student government and West Virginia Rhododendron Girls State,” Megna wrote in her scholarship application. “Through these opportunities I have discovered my love for government and public service.”
As part of the competition, students were required to write an essay based on the topic, “If you receive this scholarship, how will you pay it forward to the state of West Virginia?”
In her essay, Megna expressed concerns for West Virginia’s economy, opioid crisis and steady decline in population and said those factors fuel her passion to better the state.
“In order to help secure the prosperity of our wild and wonderful state’s future, I will obtain a degree and practice law, thus catalyzing a career in politics at the state level to create legislation that will cause monumental positive change in West Virginia,” Megna wrote.
She hopes to work as a prosecuting attorney and then as a legislative attorney before pursuing public office. She also plans to encourage youth to gain a deeper understanding of government fundamentals.
“My main focus will always be encouraging the youth to seize opportunities and stay working in West Virginia,” Megan wrote. “As my generation inherits the leadership of our beautiful state, I will work tirelessly to build on everything that has been established and improve in our weaker areas.”
