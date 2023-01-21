RACHEL — After a stellar performance of Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” at the West Virginia Theatre Association Festival in November, the North Marion High theatre troupe won first place and was invited to take their show on the road.
In March, the troupe will be the only theatre company representing the entire Mountain State at the Southeastern Theatre Conference to be held in Lexington, Kentucky.
Several of NMHS’ upperclassmen are still riding the high of the success they had last year with their performance of Molière’s “The Miser,” where they placed in the top five at the 2022 West Virginia State Thespian Festival.
Some of those same students will be on an even bigger stage in March.
“This is going to be the biggest stage I have ever performed on, and I’ve been doing this for the last 3 years,” senior Kianna Newbrough, plays Helena, said. “I’m really excited to just see the stage. We’re from this tiny town in West Virginia so we don’t get to see things like that very often.”
Newbrough’s character is one of the core cast of characters in the Shakespearian comedy. A group of four Athenians stuck in a square of love find themselves in trouble when a fairy decides to meddle in their affairs, causing the two men to fall madly in love with the same woman.
As is typical with Shakespeare’s plays, Midsummer takes some serious dedication to the material to create a compelling performance. Steeped in 1500s English, the script isn’t for the faint of heart.
But this performance is just as challenging for those Huskies behind the scenes as it is for those under the lights. Senior Thomas Spears runs the sound and light boards for the show.
While his peers are on the stage, he’s making sure they’re seen and heard.
“This year we got sort of experimental with the lights using a lot more colors and LEDs and some other things we didn’t get to do with other shows,” Spears said. “I’m excited that we have the opportunity to show what we can do outside of the state and to show that West Virginia theatre is just as good as theatre anywhere else.”
The feeling that North Marion had something to prove was a thread among the students. They understand the weight they carry as the only West Virginia high school representing the state on the national stage.
SETC will pit North Marion against the top high schools from the states in the region, including Florida, Georgia, North and South Carolina, Alabama, Mississippi, Tennessee, Kentucky and Virginia.
North Marion theatre teacher Celi Oliveto is honored to give her students this opportunity, but she also couldn’t be more proud of the work they’re putting in.
“You also hope that, as a teacher, you’re planting seeds and making a difference and making an impact, so I’m grateful that [my students] feel like their effort is paying off,” Oliveto said.
And on the directorial side, Oliveto is not alone. A former Huskie, Colton Daft, has been working alongside Oliveto as North’s assistant director of theatre and has been directing a large portion of the play.
“I grew up through this department as a high school student and went on to study theatre before the program was cut at Fairmont State,” Daft said. “When I was invited back to North Marion to help, I really appreciated seeing the students and their love for the work and I can really see myself in them. I’m so excited for these students.”
While the trip is an exciting prospect, it also carries a hefty price tag. The cost per student to attend SETC is $165 not including meals, transportation or lodging.
Oliveto estimates it will cost over $4,000 to pay for the students’ tickets and even more for hotel accommodations and a bus rental.
Businesses around the county have already chipped in donations to help out, but they have yet to meet their goal. On Feb. 8, Applebee’s in White Hall is doing a promotion in which they will donate a portion of each meal purchased to help fund the trip.
And, on Feb. 17, North Marion will stage a performance of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” that will give to community a chance to see the show before the students head to Lexington. The event will double as a fundraiser with $5 being the entry cost but additional donations are encouraged.
In addition, if any community members wish to donate, checks can be made out to North Marion High School with “Theatre” specified on the memo line.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.