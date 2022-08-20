FAIRMONT — The bi-annual White Coat Ceremony at Fairmont State University honors nursing students and symbolizes a mark of professionalism.
Since the nursing cap has been retired, nurses did not have a symbol of professionalism. The white coat was introduced in 2019 as a way to mark the transition from pre-nursing to clinical practice, Fairmont State Assistant Professor of Nursing Malisa Eades said.
Over 100 Fairmont State nursing students received their white cloak Aug. 19 in a ceremony at the Falcon Center.
“The White Coat Ceremony honors these students hard work, tenacity and dedication,” Eades said.
Fairmont State University Provost Dr. Tim Oxley added similar sentiment.
“For some of you, this may be a vocational choice to provide you with a high income in a high demand field. What I suspect from most of you, if not all of you, your choice was a response to that voice inside your head. ... A calling to do what nurses intend do — to bring care, to bring compassion, to bring health, to bring hope,” Oxley said.
Mary Fanning, vice president for nursing clinical services at West Virginia University and associate chief nursing officer for WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital, gave the keynote speech, which highlighted the P’s and Q’s of nursing.
Some of the P’s include pain— asking if the patient is experiencing pain, potty — making sure the patient uses the bathroom frequently enough to decrease the risk of urinary tract infections or other issues and ensuring that their personal needs are met. Other P’s later in a nurses career and as an administrator can include, place — making sure the place is comfortable and welcoming for patients, programs — making sure that there are programs in place to meet the needs of West Virginians, so they don’t need to leave the state and people — which is the best thing, Fanning said.
“That’s where you come in,” Fanning said. “Did you know that over 50% of the workforce in a hospital is nurses. That’s a huge amount. So, most facilities want to attract top-notch people like you. We want you to come. We want your wisdom and knowledge. I want your energy because I want you to take care of me,” Fanning said.
Q’s can include getting queasy or wanting to quit.
“Please don’t quit. Take a breath, find a friend, get some peer support because at the end of the day, you all are the ones that drive the quality. We’re the ones, as nurses, that drive those outcomes that no one else can,” Fanning said.
Nursing students graduating in December 2023, summer 2023 and spring 2024 were recognized at the ceremony. Twelve students were recognized as Mon Health Scholars, which means they will likely be able to work at a Mon Health System hospital upon graduation.
Refreshments were served after the ceremony for nursing students and their families to take photos and celebrate the evening.
