FAIRMONT — Officials at Pierpont Community & Technical College are gearing for the Pierpont Foundation's Annual Day of Giving.
Scheduled for April 4, the annual event sets out to raise funds to provide scholarships to students and faculty at Pierpont Community & Technical College.
Incorporated in 2014, The Pierpont Foundation's mission is to provide funds to support the College’s mission "to provide an accessible, responsive, comprehensive education that works for North Central West Virginia."
“Our goal is to enrich the lives of our students and community,” Pierpont Foundation Director Kathy Hypes said. “We utilize this Day of Giving as a means to raise funds so students in North Central West Virginia have financial access to an education.”
“Scholarships are crucial not only for attracting bright, talented and motivated students, but also for empowering a way to graduation day and certification completion,” Hypes continued. “The generous support from community, local business and industry keeps an education at Pierpont within financial reach for all students.”
The Pierpont Foundation also accepts donations for its Student Hardship Fund, which provides assistance for students who have unexpected financial difficulties due to unforeseen circumstances.
“Our student hardship funds help alleviate the costs of everyday life that may keep a student from enrolling in college,” Hypes said. “These funds can provide free resources to students including groceries, personal hygiene items, and clothing.”
Donations to the Pierpont Foundation on the Day of Giving can be made online at giving.pierpont.edu or by mailing a check to the foundation at 500 Galliher Dr. Fairmont,WV 26554.
