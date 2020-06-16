FAIRMONT — Despite the changes that had to be made to hold the primary election, the Marion County Clerk’s office was able to run a smooth operation.
On Monday, canvassing began to review all the votes and ballots cast in the county. Deputy County Clerk Tom Antulov said the poll workers just had a few dozen extra absentee ballots to count.
“We’ve got three canvassing boards running,” Antulov said. “We went through the regional sites, we are still voting ballots, some extra absentee ballots that came in that had the correct postmarks.”
The official election results found after canvassing did not change the outcome of any of the races, and the Marion County Commission will review the results at an upcoming open meeting.
According to County Commissioner Randy Elliott, the county clerk job is to canvass the election, and it’s the commission’s job to certify the election results after canvassing. Over the years, technology has improved this process, making their jobs easier.
“It is really easy for us commissioners to canvass these elections because the accuracy of the technology,” Elliott said. “We’re the ones that make the motion to accept the results, and we take our job seriously.”
With the record-breaking number of absentee votes and early votes cast this election, Elliott said there are the usual amount of provisional ballots, which the canvassers have to review. Again, technology makes this process easier as well.
“There was a total of 99 provisional ballots,” Elliott said. “Out of those, 24 were not counted. So the total is going to change by 75 somehow. We don’t know how they voted, but the machine will know.”
“In the past, it has taken a long time because every provisional vote that was cast, it’s questionable,” Elliott said. “Were they in the right precinct? No. Then we can’t count it. Are they a poll worker? Yes, we can count that. Those numbers pop up in front of us since nothing is hand-written out anymore.”
Dot Underwood, field service representative with the West Virginia Secretary of State, was also present for the canvassing Monday, and gave a few more reasons why some provisional ballots do not be counted.
“We’ve had some people come from out of state,” Underwood said. “We have had a person who voted non-partisan and the ballot went through, then they decided they wanted to vote a Republican ballot. Well, we can’t count both ballots.”
In order to canvass accurately, the County Clerk employed the help of many poll workers, and an outside legal agency to ensure the counts would be performed correctly.
“Nothing is official until today, and then they need to certify them,” said Richard Lockhart, president of Casto and Harris, of Spencer, West Virginia, a company that produces ballots for each of the counties in the state.
Elliott said the system Marion County has in place for voting has worked well in the past, and that is no different this year, despite the date change due to the pandemic.
“No one can vote twice and we make sure of that,” Elliott said. “The system works really well, and it’s accurate.”
Antulov again gave credit for the smooth flow of the election and the canvassing to the staff who helped plan out each event. Even though changes had to be made, they ended up working out, he said.
“I was seriously pleasantly surprised at how it went,” Antulov said. “With all elections you have sticky things that pop up, and it was the same for this one, but it went pretty well.”
