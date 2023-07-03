FAIRMONT — The Marion County Humane Society is holding an open house at their new shelter on July 9.
Attendees will be able to tour the entire facility, including areas that the general public never typically see. The new facility is a far cry from the dilapidated one that the humane society left almost more than a year ago.
“The walls were falling down around us a couple of years ago, we had a really bad plumbing issue and which caused a lot of our ceiling to collapse as well,” Frankie Marie Spatafore, senior staff member, said.
Construction began last May, with the new shelter costing $2 million to build at 2731 Locust Ave. Work on the building began roughly last May. It will have two separate kennel areas capable of housing 16 and eight dogs, respectively. The facility has 3 free roaming cat rooms that can hold about 25 cats each. Another new feature will be quarantine rooms for the dogs and the cats. Spatafore said she was particularly excited for the dog runs that are part of the design since they are bigger than what she worked with previously.
The new four times larger than the organization’s last building. The extra space will allow the humane society to bring in more animals. Being a no-kill organization is a positive and a negative for the organization. On the one hand, they don’t euthanize. However, that also means they are limited to how many animals can be taken in at a time. Spatafore expects the kennels to be full a month after they open.
Some teething problems have surfaced as the humane society tries to open to the public. A problem with the sprinkler system pump is keeping the building from opening. It’s a problem that carried over from June, when the humane society held a ribbon cutting at the new shelter.
Despite some roadblocks, the building is in partial use. It’s being used to store supplies. The current hope is that the organization will be in the building by the end of July. Although Spatafore has entered a wait-and-see mode, she’s ready to move at a moment’s notice.
“If it’s anything like when we moved here, they’ll say, ‘Pack everything up,’” she said. “We’re moving tomorrow, because that’s exactly what happened in the old place.”
Moving animals is a difficult task in and of itself. Moving from a home to a shelter, or animal control to a shelter can be very stressful on a cat or a dog.
“Any time an animal is moved, it takes a while to decompress,” Frankie Dennison, executive director the Humane Society of Harrison County, said. “We try to make them as comfortable as possible for as long as we can.”
Currently, the humane society is housed in a temporary space on U.S. 250 near Farmington. The old building was quickly torn down after it was vacated. Spatafore said that within the space of a week, the ground where the old building stood was flat. The old building was in such bad shape that the county commission faced a stark choice when the humane society approached them for help. Either fund the building or watch the human society go under.
The humane society is a vital piece of the animal control ecosystem here. Marion County Animal Control does its best to not euthanize animals and depends on the humane society to help them take dogs out of their hands. That way, animal control can continue to pick up dogs without having to euthanize any overflow.
“From the animals dropped off at animal control, the young ones can go to the humane society and get a better life,” Marcy Leon, a volunteer, said. “They won’t be euthanized. Animal control is overcrowded."
Donations and volunteers are important to the shelter. Donations help the shelter with its operating costs, while volunteers help maintain the building and care for the animals. They help the animals acclimate to people other than staff. They can also interact with the animals. Leon said they can receive the love and affection they may not have had for a long time.
Aside from the open house taking place on July 9, the society has a few other events coming up. They hold a kitten yoga class at a couple of different places every month. There is also a poker run scheduled for August 26. Visit the website for the Marion County Humane Society or their Facebook page for more information.
