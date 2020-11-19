FAIRMONT — Three hundred children won’t have to worry about the coming winter weather thanks to city firefighters and the national nonprofit Operation Warm.
Andrew Goodwin, a firefighter with the Fairmont Fire Department, helped organize the coat drive that raised money to buy 300 coats for children in need.
“Over the years, the Fairmont Fire Department has always stayed involved in the community, participated in various programs,” Goodwin said. “This year, we decided to undertake a slightly larger venture. We identified the need in the community and partnered with Operation Warm to ensure that children in need were outfitted in brand new winter coats that provide warmth, hope and confidence.”
The Fairmont Fire Department raised about $6,000 to pay for coats made by Operation Warm, with help from the community and small businesses. During the distribution Wednesday, Goodwin said he appreciated everyone who donated to the cause.
Jessica Holt, principal of East Park Elementary, said she was approached by the Fairmont Fire Department to be a distribution site for the coats. She said once she found out about the program, she sent notices to parents to let them know of the availability of coats.
“What we did is we put the list out to the teachers asking if they had any students they felt would be in need of a coat,” Holt said. “Once we got permission from the parents, they went ahead and ordered the coats.”
Parents came to the school starting at 11 a.m., when they would be picking up meals for their children who are at learning from home through virtual school amid the pandemic. Holt said in any other year, the distribution would have been an event introducing the kids to the fire department.
“We would have done this during the day and let the kids see the fire trucks and made it an event,” Holt said. “Unfortunately, we can’t do that.”
Holt said she is thankful for the coats the fire department was able to donate, but the real number of students in need still exceeded that amount.
“I believe we originally sent them a list of around 50 students,” Holt said. “If you really just go by the amount of students that need them, I would say out of 340-some students here, we would be providing coats to about 100.”
Goodwin said he was happy to be able to help out the community, and the fire department will likely do more projects like this in the future.
“It’s always important for the fire department to stay involved in the community and help out,” Goodwin said. “We thought this was a worthy cause to undertake.”
