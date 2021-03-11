FAIRMONT — Springtime means budget prep time for local governments.
Three outside agencies asked the Marion County Commission on Wednesday if they can be included in the county’s upcoming budget cycle.
Marcella Yaremchuk spoke on behalf of the Three Rivers Festival as well as the Woman’s Club of Fairmont. The festival will take place at Palatine Park May 27-29.
“We want to thank you all for the support in the past that you have given to us,” said Yaremchuk.
She said many of the activities during the 2020 festival had to be curtailed but it was the only festival held in West Virginia in 2020.
“We had a lot of compliments from our sponsors who were thankful that they were able to help us, to help our community do something during the pandemic,” she said.
Yaremchuk said the Festival began in 1979 and has moved to several locations since then. Yaremchuk said Fairmont has been very gracious in allowing the festival to be held at Palatine Park.
“I just think it’s a wonderful festival. I’ve always attended it. We’ve always had great attendance. You do a great job,” said Commission President Randy Elliott.
He said the festival is great for the community and the county and the festival attracts people from all around.
“I’m sure we’ll support you. We have in the past. We’re looking to see what kind of level we can support you with,” said Elliott.
Yaremchuk also spoke on behalf of the Woman’s Club of Fairmont. She said the club has received help from the commission for many years for many different things.
“This year during the year 2020 we have run into roadblocks that we never anticipated, never had to live through before. We have not been able to be self-sustaining. We have not been able to hold events,” said Yaremchuk.
Before the pandemic, the club was able to hold monthly events . During the pandemic, however, the club has had to rely on donations.
“The historic woman’s club helps, each month, some civic group, some kind of project,” she said.
When she became president four years ago, the club started a partnership with the West Virginia Coalition to End Homelessness. The project is called Blessings in the Basement because it involves storing homeware goods in the basement of the woman’s club. Those items are then used to move-in with families that are getting out of homelessness, families that cannot usually afford essential items, such as lamps and furniture and appliances.
This year, the club will work with the Morgantown and Fairmont Housing Authority to work with homeless youth.
“If it wasn’t for your help with the money that you give to the woman’s club, the financial assistance, so that we can maintain that building and pay our bills, the Blessings from the Basement can’t stay there,” said Yaremchuk.
Elliott said it’s amazing what the club does for the community. He said the commission appreciates all their hard work and volunteerism.
Michelle McCord, executive director of HOPE Inc. also spoke in front of commission. HOPE offers emergency shelter to those who are victims of violence, human trafficking and sexual assault. She said HOPE was considered an essential service through the pandemic and so their doors never closed.
Last year, the shelter had 1,790 shelter nights for residents of Marion County. At the height of the stay at home order, the lack of travel negatively impacted shelters placing them at capacity. The shelter provided 28 hotel rooms to those in need. HOPE spent $159,000 from last April until February on hotel rooms.
“It’s been quite a year for us,” said McCord.
HOPE Inc. was also in their first year of their Rapid Re-housing program. McCord said a lot of people were placed in housing that first year.
“It has been a true, true blessing for our program, so our $10,000 request will be to provide emergency financial assistance for some of our housing folks, things that we need that our grants won’t pay for,” said McCord.
McCord thanked commissioners for the past support, and said they have always been supportive of HOPE and what they do.
“We’ve always supported you. You provide a very valuable service to Marion County, we appreciate the hard work you do,” said Elliott.
In other commission business, commissioners reviewed a list of appointees to its newly-created Fire Levy Board, Susie Hinerman, W.Va. Sen. Mike Caputo, Randy Elliott, Geno Guerreri, Chris Efaw and Roger Channel.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.