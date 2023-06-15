FAIRMONT — Five men arrested Wednesday in a multi-agency sweep in North Central West Virginia face first-degree murder charges in connection with an October 2022 killing that took place in Carolina.
Jonathan Matthew Biller, 42, of Philippi, Derek Shann Clem, 28, of Glenville, Dane Harley Hull, 27, of Pennsboro and Austin Douglas Mullins, 26, who has had previous addresses in Philippi and Westover, are charged with working together to plan the Sept. 9, 2022 murder of Henry Silver.
First-degree murder is assigned to a case when a killing is pre-planned instead of spontaneous.
Also charged in the sweep was John Lee Wolfe, 34, of Fairmont, who was arrested in October 2022 and originally charged with second- and first-degree murder.
Another man, Ryan Lane, who is listed on each of the arrest warrants for those taken into custody Wednesday, is also wanted for the same charges of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit a felony and use of or presentation of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
No information was made available as to why the arrests were delayed until this month.
According to a September 2022 criminal complaint by the Marion County Sheriff’s office, Wolfe discovered a “hidden relationship” between his significant other and Silver.
“Wolfe learned of this relationship and monitored it for a period of time,” according to the criminal complaint.
On the morning of Sept. 9, 2022, Wolfe met with five other men who were wearing Pagans “cuts.” According to a statement taken by police, Silver was discussed at their meeting.
Police said Wolfe staked out the apartment of his significant other and Silver arrived, not knowing Wolfe was present. The two got into several verbal arguments, according to witnesses. Silver was shot dead at the Carolina Arbors Apartments.
At some point, Wolfe made a phone call, in which he contacted members of the Pagans. Two men arrived at the apartment, where Wolfe identifies Silver. One of the men dons a ski mask and leaves the apartment before shooting Silver in the parking lot.
Mullins was taken into custody by members of the Bridgeport SWAT and Bridgeport Police Department, Mountaineer Highway Interdiction Team, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office and federal law enforcement at a home in the 400 block of McDonald Hollow Road in Clarksburg.
In total seven search warrants were served in Barbour, Harrison, Lewis and Marion counties, however, none of the suspects were arrested in Marion County. U.S. Marshals captured Hull near Pittsburgh.
Biller is being held without bond in the Tygart Valley Regional Jail, Clem is being held without bond in the Central Regional Jail, while Mullins and Wolfe are being held without bond in the North Central Regional jail. Information was not available on where Hull is in custody.
First-degree murder carries a maximum sentence of life in prison, while the firearms charge carries with it up to 10 years in prison. The conspiracy charge carries up to a $10,000 fine.
