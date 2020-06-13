Pandemic forces wedding venues to reschedule the big day

FAIRMONT — The coronavirus pandemic forced the cancelation of many events, including those meant to be enjoyed by close family and friends.
Cheri Satterfield, owner of Highgate Carriage House, said many weddings had to be rescheduled to later dates to not violate rules of social distancing.
"Most of the brides were very sweet and nice about rescheduling," Satterfield said. "Some moved to later in this year, most did. Then we had some that postponed it a year and moved to next summer."
According to Satterfield, wedding season begins around March and April, which is when the Highgate Carriage House usually starts having bookings every weekend. The pandemic led brides-to-be to cancel their big day, which led to a financial loss for the venue. Now that reopening is underway, Satterfield said Highgate Carriage House has some events scheduled at the end of the month.
"Our first one is the last week of June," Satterfield said. "Wedding season starts in April, so for two months, we were definitely impacted."
Crystalline Events, a venue on the East Side that also frequently holds weddings, felt the same thing as the Highgate Carriage House. Its office manager and events coordinator, Rosa Hixon, said the facility will likely be booked through the rest of the year now, seeing that its scheduled weddings had been pushed back as well.
"Now I think with COVID-19 everyone is pushing their dates from spring to early summer to fall and winter," Hixon said. "This year especially, I think we're going to see that extended wedding season."
Hixon said the venue is also home to bridal and baby showers, and although they can be smaller, more intimate gatherings, they, too, had to be rescheduled until the reopening was announced. She said the venue is getting booked up for dates throughout the year.
"We had some baby showers, some weddings, bridal showers," Hixon said. "I think we only have a couple dates left open in 2020, so overall pretty good."
Both Hixon and Satterfield said they have been keeping up with news on the pandemic, in order to follow the necessary guidelines for when their venues do host events. Satterfield said Highgate Carriage House has a tent that holds 300, so it should have the space for the usual, slightly smaller crowds.
"Today, the trend is not really necessarily a gigantic wedding," Satterfield said. "The trend I see is about 150 to 175, and then seeing that our tent holds 300, we're good."
Hixon said Crystalline Events will follow the guidelines placed on religious entities in West Virginia, so the venue can host gatherings under the reopening guidelines as well.
"We are kind of included in the religious entity category, because of the ceremonial state of the events," Hixon said. "So we have to follow the guidelines of maintaining social distancing when possible, try to space them out as much as we can and stagger the tables so they are six feet apart."
While the venue is booked through the year now, Satterfield said she believes the pandemic may have hit other wedding venues pretty hard financially, because many need a constant revenue flow to maintain grounds.
"Financially, I think it was a real tough burden on wedding venues," Satterfield said. "If you don't have people booking, it's hard to keep the grounds up and keep all the things done."
Hixon said it was difficult to tell people they could not get married on their planned date, but many couples were understanding of the situation. She said, for the most part, couples were happy to reschedule to a later date.
"We just hated the fact of people having to miss out on their event," Hixon said. "But for the majority, most people pushed their date out."
According to Hixon, Crystalline Events has bookings scheduled for next week, which she said will be the late start to wedding season.
"Next week actually will put us into a later version of our wedding season," Hixon said. "So we will go full steam next week."
Satterfield also said she is looking forward to seeing the Highgate hold events once again, in a safe and healthy manner.
"We're booked and we're hoping that everyone stays healthy and enjoys their wedding," Satterfield said.
