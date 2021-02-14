The COVID pandemic has forced most of the world to find new ways to stay safe and stay active. That’s also the case at Fairmont Healthcare & Rehabilitation, whose staff has developed engaging activities for its residents in recent months to help maneuver the pandemic. With many standard group activities curtailed or prohibited due to COVID-19, Activities Director Morgan Robinson and Activities Supervisor Angela DeMoss have implemented a wide range of small group and one-on-one activity options to enrich residents’ lives and keep them active. Activities have included bingo games throughout the facility halls, door-to-door karaoke sing-alongs, window visits from local farm animals, crocheting lessons, dances, manicures, and virtual visitations with loved ones. “The last year has been challenging and unprecedented, but we are glad to continue to provide our residents with fun-filled activities to keep them happy,” said Robinson.

