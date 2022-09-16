Officials at The Arena Group, which owns Parade magazine, announced Friday that the company plans to discontinue printing the paper version of the magazine.
The last print issue of Parade will be Nov. 6 and the company also announced it will no longer publish Relish and Spry Living after their October issues.
Arena Group officials plan to continue to deliver the same premium content experience of Parade in an e-Edition format to its newspaper partners.
The Times West Virginian will provide more details regarding the change as they are made available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.