FAIRMONT — There’s a saying attributed to the novelist Stephen King that goes, “Sooner or later, everything old is new again.”
If the city’s Community Development Partnership’s revitalization plans for the former YMCA building on Fairmont Avenue come to fruition in 2021, King’s adage might well be appropriate for the structure itself.
Built in 1907-08 at an approximate total cost of $130,000, Fairmont’s YMCA was a neoclassical marvel of a facility. The young men who visited the more than 40,000-square-foot “Y” walked through thick Doric-style columns into a stylish portico, where a grand staircase ascended four stories in an array of activity rooms.
The YMCA’s upper levels featured an art gallery, basketball court, billiards room, various classrooms, kitchen and dining room, library, gymnasium, indoor running track and dormitories. In the basement was a three-lane bowling alley and swimming pool.
Fairmont State University professor and local historian Raymond Alvarez is quite familiar with Fairmont’s YMCA of the early 20th Century and the role it played in the community, calling it a “jewel in the crown of the city.”
Alvarez said the facility probably was supported by Fairmont’s wealthiest families, who constructed the Y as a recreational and learning outlet for their sons.
“It is logical to assume the YMCA had the backing of key businessmen in Fairmont, including John C. Clark, the coal operator who was well-known for his philanthropy in his adopted town,” Alvarez said. “Most of the important men in town had young sons — the Clarks, the Flemings, the Watsons, the Hutchinsons — so supporting a YMCA made good sense to keep young men on a straight path.”
Alvarez said the YMCA apparently enjoyed a close relationship with Fairmont Normal School, which is now Fairmont State University.
“As early as 1905, Fairmont Normal had men and women athletic teams and yearbooks show photos of YMCA and YWCA members,” said Alvarez. “A goal of the organization was to ensure Fairmont’s youth lead ‘clean, upright, Christian lives’.”
The YMCA likely served to house male students from Fairmont Normal, then-located on Fairmont Avenue and which, at the time, featured only a women’s dorm.
“Certainly, the YMCA was valued-added to Fairmont Normal, which boasted athletic teams by 1905 for both men and women,” Alvarez said.
Those “Mound” yearbooks also hinted at the role the YMCA played in the collegiate life. One excerpt said the facility “gives students something more than book knowledge. It creates a desire and love for service, trains for leadership, and brings all students in closer contact, for they are working toward the same goal.”
Adam Rohaly is a principal architect with Omni Associates, a Fairmont-based architectural firm that is working on the YMCA’s proposed restoration. Rohaly knows the building well and says it was indeed a gem befitting what was then a very wealthy community.
“In the first decade or two of the 1900s, Fairmont had more millionaires than any city in the country. There are a lot of buildings in town that were built in or around that era that are leftover from then and the YMCA building is another example of that,” he said.
Rohaly said its construction obviously spared little expense.
“Back in the day, this place would have been a very high-class facility. The building had really nice detail in its plasterwork and woodwork that was typical for that era. I think the original Y was a very classy facility,” he said.
Rohaly said the Fairmont Community Development Partnership aims to restore the YMCA to its former glory.
“As far as the renovations go, I believe they’re trying to stay with the historic standards prescribed by the Department of the Interior and the National Park Service. There’s no reason to think it won’t be another high-class facility,” he said.
Fairmont’s wealth began to slowly wither in the years after the YMCA’s construction, as World War I, labor strife in the coalfields, the stock market crash of 1929 and the ensuing Great Depression took its collective toll. The coal barons and their philanthropy were coming to and end.
“I’m sure the YMCA lost the contributors who most likely helped subsidize it,” Alvarez said.
There were other contributing aspects involved in its demise.
“Another factor was that Fairmont Normal moved to a new campus around 1916 and became Fairmont State Normal School then Fairmont State Teacher’s College, which was considered more modern and progressive. The students were now in another section of town,” Alvarez said.
In 1933, the YMCA’s board of directors voted to close the facility. In 1940, the Fairmont Moose Lodge purchased the building for only $18,000, a fraction of its construction costs.
In 2009, the Moose Lodge sold the structure — now boarded up, decaying and vacant — to the Fairmont Community Development Partnership, which hopes to revitalize it into a version of its former self, if not as a YMCA then as a facility that will attract businesses and economic development.
“Omni Associates has completed drawings, schematic design, and design and development, which is only one-step away from full construction documents,” Rohaly said. “I think now the partnership will take that information and develop a more exact pro forma to see where the funding might come from and make sure it’s a feasible job.”
