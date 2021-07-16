FAIRMONT — Residents of North Central West Virginia who have lost loved ones due to COVID-19, have a chance Sunday to mourn their loss and celebrate their lives during a Memorial Service sponsored by the Greater Fairmont Council of Churches, in cooperation with the communities of Shalom and the Pastoral Alliance.
The free, community event will take place Sunday, July 18 at 3 p.m. at the pavilion at Windmill Pak.
The service is intended to bring together families and individuals in a shared community gathering of grief and support. Families are encouraged to bring a picture or a memory of their loved one that can be displayed with others.
At appropriate times, the names of those who have died from COVID will be read. Only names that have been submitted and requested to be read will be shared. Those desiring to have their name shared are asked to call Cathy Reed at 304-363-5205.
Music will be provided by various artists. Charlotte Meade and Anthony Horton will provide local music and Jenna Won’t Sing will conclude the program with selections. Those in the group include Jim Pulice, guitar; Dave King, drums; Brandon Dennison, bass; and Greg Patrick, guitar.
A special musical selection will be offered by Mark Curtis of Charleston. He will also read the names of those submitted who have died from COVID-19. Mark serves as the host of “West Virginia Today” on Nexstar Network, which is the local ABC and NBC affiliate.
Ministers participating will be Pastor Leo Riley, Pastor, Christian Love Ministries; Rev. Robin Norsworthy, minister Central Christian Church (Disciples of Christ); Rev. Valerie Gittings, minister, First Baptist Church, Fairmont; and retired minister DD Meighen.
A special Jewish prayer will be offered by Cyndi Straight, representing the Tree of Life Congregation of Morgantown and Jewish Rabbi Joseph Hample.
In case of rain the service will be moved to First Presbyterian Church on Jackson Street in Fairmont.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, 82 Harrison County residents have from the coronavirus, 52 Marion County residents died from the coronavirus and 91 Monongalia County residents died from the coronavirus, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.