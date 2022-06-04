FAIRMONT — Marion County’s annual celebration of old-time West Virginian music is back.
PattyFest, founded in honor of the late Patty Looman, is an annual Appalachian Music festival that includes workshops, performances and jam sessions in honor of Looman who was one of the area’s greatest supporters of old-time music culture.
After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the festival is back in full-force.
“Patty was an educator, she was a musician, she was many, many things over her life,” said Jeanie Howard, president of the PattyFest board. “When she returned to West Virginia and retired, she got really involved with local dulcimer musicians. Her biggest thing was she’d teach almost anyone for free.”
Howard is also the niece of Looman, and she travels up from her home in Florida every year to honor the memory of her aunt. The goal of PattyFest, in the eyes of Howard, is to say “Thank you, Patty” and to continue her passion for the old-time music in the wake of her passing.
The festival will have workshops throughout the day where attendees can learn to play classic Appalachian instruments like the dulcimer free of charge. All levels are welcome, from beginner to expert.
“When you play this music, and hear the songs and play the words, you come back to an older time,” Howard said. “That was important to her, that we maintain this traditional music and this acoustic music.”
One of Looman’s students and friends, Jeff Fedan, is one of the founders of PattyFest and had a close relationship with Looman.
Fedan if one of the performers and instructors at the upcoming PattyFest, and he spoke about the importance of Appalachian music and why he works to keep it in the minds of West Virginians.
“Why is it important? Why is it important to keep taking breaths? Why is it important that your heart beats faster when [Country Roads] comes on the radio?” Fedan said. “[This music] part of being a West Virginian, it’s our culture, it’s our history and it’s something many of us identify with. It’s a magical way of belonging to our state.”
Looman felt much the same way. She often loaned her instruments with no intention of asking for them back. She taught free of charge to anyone who was interested and spread the joys of the old music to anyone who would hear her.
She made music her life, and that’s why Fedan wanted to memorialize her legacy with a music festival. Looman, ever humble, wasn’t a fan of her name on the event, but Fedan insisted. That was in 2002. Now, 20 years after the inaugural event and 10 years after Patty’s passing, the festival is still going strong with its original goals in full view.
“We love it, and we love every aspect of the old-time music,” Fedan said. “[Patty] was always happy to be in an environment to pass music on, and she became an inspiration to us.”
This year’s PattyFest will take place at East Fairmont High, rain or shine, on June 11 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Entry is free to all for both the workshops and the performances.
For a full schedule of events, visit www.pattyfest.org.
